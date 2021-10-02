[July 30, 2020] New UniConverter v12 with Powerful Video Compressing Feature

Wondershare (SHE: 300624) rolled out UniConverter v12 with a beautiful new design. The company claims to have drastically improved the performance of the video compression feature as compared to its predecessor. The app offers customizable settings to compress the clips wherein the reduction ratio can be configured granularly with negligible picture quality loss. UniConverter v12 supports more than 1000 video and audio formats. The software can compress the footage that could be sent via emails, saved, and watched on devices with limited storage space. Such files can share on social networking sites, including some of the most popular giants like Facebook (News - Alert) , YouTube, and Instagram. The users can check the expected video output uality with the 'Preview' feature that gives them a sneak-peek as to what resolution they could get post-compression, and the exact amount of time the software would take to complete the process.



The latest variant also supports batch compression, were multiple videos of up to 8K resolution can be imported and downsized with a single click. With DVD support, the gigantic files in those enormous discs can be compressed seamlessly with a custom reduction ratio. The program can convert the VOB files that the video DVDs have to different, rather commonly recognizable formats during compression. The processed clips can then be transferred to an iOS or Android (News - Alert) device or saved on the local disk drive for portability and convenience.

The media clips on the external hard drives, Android, or iOS smartphones and smart devices can be imported directly to the new Wondershare UniConverter v12 when connected to the computer via a USB cable, and the built-in editing tools enable all kinds of manipulations like trimming, cropping, and color adjustments to the videos post importing. The latest version, UniConverter v12, is claimed to offer significantly improved performance when it comes to compressing the videos. The tool can recognize 1000+ formats and allows manual configuration to give granular control over the compression ratio with almost negligible deterioration in the picture quality. For those who don't wish to install a dedicated program on their PC, Wondershare offers an online solution called Wondershare Online UniConverter that is free to use and works almost identically as its offline sibling. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005002/en/

