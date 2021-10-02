[July 30, 2020] New UniConverter Update Released

The global software company 'iSkysoft' has announced the release of UniConverter 12.0.0 version, which is the major update to the 'iSkysoft Video Converter', the last version. Based on the collaboration with 'Wondershare' (SHE: 300624) brand, 'iSkysoft' will update more programs to better and stronger ones, please stay tuned. Keeping the eyes on the new features of UniConverter V12.0.0. A HOST OF ENHANCEMENTS The user experience has been improved, with the technical frame having been updated to fully support 64-bit operating systems. There have been dramatic improvements to video and audio conversion speeds. Users can now record webcam activity as well as audio. SIMPLE AND INTUITIVE UniConverter is noted for its simplicity and ntuitive interface. Many people use UniConverter to downsize videos and work with clips captured by the latest iPhones. The programme is ideal for converting video for phones and tablets and has been described as the "perfect choice for video converting software".



CONVERT 30X FASTER The program can convert more than 1,000 video and audio formats and offers 30x faster conversion speeds than many of its competitors. Multiple media files can be converted at once, and users don't need any specialist technical knowledge to take advantage of the program.

ADVANCED EDITING FEATURES It's easy to customise home movies with UniConverter. The program comes complete with advanced editing features, allowing users to obtain professional-grade work in a matter of minutes. It's also easy to add watermarks to protect intellectual property. Sharing videos on social media is also a breeze, as is emailing them. STRESS-FREE CONVERSIONS 8K videos can be compressed with a simple click of a mouse, and users can preview files prior to compression. The program allows users to convert downloaded videos for playback on devices including smartphones and TVs. Online videos can also be converted to MP3 for listening purposes. DOWNLOAD ENTIRE PLAYLISTS It can download entire video playlists from over 10,000 video-sharing sites. The videos can be burnt not only to DVDs but Blu-Ray discs too. UniConverter also allows users to create GIFs from videos and photos, convert a host of formats to MP4 and much more. The site offers a wealth of information on getting the most out of the solution, and users can contact the customer service team at any point if they require support. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005585/en/

