New Food Content Platform Taste France Magazine Launches in the USA
NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the French Ministry of Agriculture and Food launches Taste France Magazine, a new media platform dedicated to the promotion of French culture and food products. Through its website and social media presence, Taste France Magazine aspires to become the global hotspot for foodies and lovers of the French art de vivre.
Through engaging content, Taste France Magazine aims to make French gastronomy more accessible to US consumers. Both experienced and casual food lovers will find helpful information on the products they love developed by food professionals, including specialized journalists, chefs, influencers, and sommeliers.
Presenting the Versatility of French Food
Offering Insights from Local Ambassadors
Supporting Local Businesses
Focusing on current consumer trends, innovative articles, videos, and other content, Taste France Magazine will illuminate a new movement of gourmet and accessible French Food. Taste France Magazine will remain authentic, surprising, and fun as it shares messages of quality and diversity of French food products alongside recipes and practical ways to incorporate French food in everyday life.
Visit Taste France Magazine online HERE and on Facebook HERE.
TasteFrance.com | #TasteFrance
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-food-content-platform-taste-france-magazine-launches-in-the-usa-301101619.html
SOURCE The French Ministry of Agriculture and Food
