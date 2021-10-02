[July 29, 2020] New Food Content Platform Taste France Magazine Launches in the USA

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the French Ministry of Agriculture and Food launches Taste France Magazine, a new media platform dedicated to the promotion of French culture and food products. Through its website and social media presence, Taste France Magazine aspires to become the global hotspot for foodies and lovers of the French art de vivre. Through engaging content, Taste France Magazine aims to make French gastronomy more accessible to US consumers. Both experienced and casual food lovers will find helpful information on the products they love developed by food professionals, including specialized journalists, chefs, influencers, and sommeliers. Presenting the Versatility of French Food

Taste France Magazine places values of sharing and openness at the center of its editorial approach. This cross-cultural spirit is emphasized by the magazine's "Mix & Match" generator, which offers recipes and food pairings using French products alongside local foods from countries such as Japan, China, Germany, and the United States. Offering Insights from Local Ambassadors

One of the magazine's columns, Expat Diaries, seeks to achieve both cross-cultural connection and local intimacy simultaneously. This series will feature interviews with well-known members of the French-American expat and food communities, like former Momofuku chef span >Robert Compagnon and chef & author David Lebowitz, whose experiences can characterize French food products in a way that is at once deeply personal and widely accessible.



Supporting Local Businesses

Taste France Magazine will support a program of physical events, with the goal of generating more points of contact with consumers on the ground. An interactive map will be available on the platform to highlight point-of-sales with a wide selection of French products. Retailers and distributers will have the opportunity to benefit not only from the visibility of the magazine via a partnership offer, but also from participation in promotional and event operations at points of sale, non-residential food service, and influencer masterclasses. Focusing on current consumer trends, innovative articles, videos, and other content, Taste France Magazine will illuminate a new movement of gourmet and accessible French Food. Taste France Magazine will remain authentic, surprising, and fun as it shares messages of quality and diversity of French food products alongside recipes and practical ways to incorporate French food in everyday life.

Visit Taste France Magazine online HERE and on Facebook HERE. TasteFrance.com | #TasteFrance | Follow Taste France Magazine on Instagram @TasteFranceMagazine & Facebook @TasteFranceMagazine Contact

Jen Mc Lean

jennifer.mclean@sopexa.com

+1 (212) 386 7439 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-food-content-platform-taste-france-magazine-launches-in-the-usa-301101619.html SOURCE The French Ministry of Agriculture and Food

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]