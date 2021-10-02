[July 29, 2020] New Season Opens for Cash4Club Grants

Flutter will be offering grants ranging from £500 to £5000 through its Cash4Clubs scheme to help grassroots clubs facing financial difficulties DUBLIN, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From Tuesday 28th July, the Cash4Clubs website funded by Flutter Entertainment will be accepting applications from community clubs in the UK & Ireland for its grassroots grants. The charitable scheme is open to all local sports clubs in the UK & Ireland and has given out more than £350,000 since its launch in 2008 helping clubs to improve facilities; whether it's carrying out a range of repair jobs, purchasing new equipment, or arranging specialist training for its members. Given the financial hardship many clubs have faced due to the impact of the Covid-19 crisis the maximum grant has been increased to £5,000 so the grants available will range from £500 to £5,000. The higher grants will go to clubs who need help to ensure they can continue the important work they do to keep their community active, during and beyond the pandemic.



www.cash-4-clubs.com/apply or by getting creative and submitting a video application. Applicants will also be asked for details about how the Covid-19 crisis has impacted their club, in order to allow a thorough review and assessment as to how to allocate the higher grants to those most in need. Entry is open until the 8th September with the awarded clubs being announced and presented with their grants by the 30th October.

For more details on how to enter, please visit: www.cash-4-clubs.com. For further information or images, please contact cash4clubs@Flutter.com. Notes to Editors: Cash4Clubs Cash 4 Clubs is a grassroots sports scheme funded by Flutter Entertainment which gives clubs a unique chance to apply for grants to improve facilities, purchase new equipment, gain coaching qualifications, and generally invest in the sustainability of their club. This year Flutter is increasing the grant amounts available in order to provide additional financial support for clubs that are experiencing hardship due to the impact of the Covid-19 crisis. Flutter Entertainment Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming operator with over 13 million customers in over 100 countries around the world. Flutter is listed on both the UK & Ireland stock exchanges and has a portfolio of distinctive leading brands including Paddy Power, TVG, FOX Bet, Betfair, SkyBet, PokerStars, Sportsbet and FanDuel.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]