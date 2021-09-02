[July 28, 2020] New Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Report Sponsored by Quantum Workplace Reveals Executives See Value of Employee Engagement, but Lack Strategic Commitment and Integrated Systems

Quantum Workplace, a leading provider of comprehensive employee engagement and performance software, announced today the release of a pulse survey report, A Winning Approach to Employee Success, produced by Harvard Business Review (HBR) Analytic Services, an independent commercial research unit within the Harvard Business Review Group and sponsored by Quantum (News - Alert) Workplace. A key finding among the 984 business executives responding to a recent survey by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services survey was the significantly high levels of confidence leaders expressed in the business value of employee engagement, however their commitment to the strategy was lacking. 81% of business executives strongly agree that highly engaged employees perform better and are more productive than employees with average or low engagement. However, only 37% strongly agree that employee engagement is a significant area of focus for their organization today. Instead, a recent focus on performance management has surfaced at the expense of employee engagement. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of respondents say that their organizations have revamped their approach to performance management within the past two years; of those, 24% have done so as recently as the past six months, and 22% have done so in the past year. While these updates to performance management were necessary, many companies sacrificed focus on employee engagement to do so. The study goes on to suggest that to realize true business value, engagement and performance must not be approached separately, but be linked in a meaningful way. Channeled engagement improves performance while better performance enhances engagement. In the report's introduction, Quantum Workplace Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Greg Harris discusses the importance of this integrated talent strategy. "To turn culture into an unfair advantage, a new generation of talent leaders are merging engagement and performance," says Harris. "Together, these concepts drive employee success. They create a crescendo of individual and team pursuit. When engagement and performance are tethered together, goals and priorities are clear, managers are more agile to change, relationships are stronger, and organizational success is scripted rather than accidentl."



At many companies, stand-alone information systems make integrating employee engagement and performance management easier said than done, according to the study. A third of respondents (32%) say that the disconnect between these systems is one of the greatest barriers to getting business value from their company's investments in employee engagement. Additional findings from the report indicate that 56% of the respondents achieve a positive Return on Investment (ROI) from their employee engagement execution and programs. Twenty-five percent were in strong agreement with this finding while 31% stated they somewhat agreed. Investments in employee success reaped these top three ROI results for those companies making an investment in relevant engagement solutions:

Improvement in employee productivity

Better employee retention

Greater customer satisfaction "We already know that talent-savvy leaders are those who remain focused on the combination of quantitative and qualitative data, which links organizational goals to the direct work of managers and employees. Despite the absence of perfect evidence, respondents showed they have real confidence in the business value of employee engagement, and that is a notable and germane discovery," Harris added. Additional findings from the Harvard Business Review Analytic Services report sponsored by Quantum Workplace include: 81% of respondents agreed highly engaged employees perform better and are more productive than those with average or low engagement

72% strongly agreed that organizations with highly engaged employees have happy customers

37% of respondents strongly agreed that employee engagement is a significant area of focus for their own organization today

63% of respondents said their organization revamped their approach to performance management within the past two years, with 24% stating this was completed as recently as within the past six months, and 22% have done so in the past year

56% of respondents reported their organization achieved a positive ROI from their employee engagement execution and programs

32% of respondents say that the disconnect between employee engagement and performance management systems is one of the greatest barriers to getting business value from their company's investments in employee engagement

Half of the respondents agree that managers in their organization have productive conversations about their engagement survey results (17% strongly agree, and 33% somewhat agree)

22% of respondents strongly agree that managers have a clear understanding of what high performance looks like for their direct reports' roles About Quantum Workplace Quantum Workplace, a human resources technology provider, delivers modern tools for employee success that high-performance organizations have come to rely upon. Nearly 20 years ago, the Company pioneered some of the earliest employee engagement and performance software, and has since partnered with thousands of organizations to elevate employee, team, and business success. Quantum Workplace helps leaders connect the dots between engagement and performance with intuitive and user-friendly tools including comprehensive and automated employee surveys; goal setting and tracking tools; peer-to-peer recognition; real-time feedback; continuous one on one conversations; smart talent reviews; and, robust people analytics. With 9,000 organizations surveyed annually, Quantum Workplace has grown into North America's largest database of employee engagement data-through its core engagement and performance platform and nationally recognized Best Places to Work program. To learn more, visit www.quantumworkplace.com or connect with the Company on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200728005690/en/

