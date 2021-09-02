[July 28, 2020]

New Machine Learning Features, Data Integrations, and Upgraded Classification Engines Available in Grooper Version 2.9

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grooper, the leading intelligent document processing and digital data integration platform announces the release of version 2.9. Included are fourteen new capabilities that enhance machine learning, classification, separation, data integration, and reporting.

New Machine Learning Features

Machine learning is easier and more powerful. The new Rebuild Training features provide tuning and A/B testing using identical training sets and document training decisions.

Integration with Box

Built-in integration with Box.com enables file import and export, metadata mapping, data lookups, and more.

Advanced Document Classification

Tackle complicated document sets with advanced classification strategies. Target documents within or across groups that are lexically dissimilar or similar with high accuracy.

New Document Viewer

Users can choose from multiple document renditions to build better data extrctions.







Improved Document Separation

Document separation is now more robust and accurate due to new auto-separation logic. New page extractors separate unstructured documents.

Enhanced Database Export

Define multiple exports on a single export step within a single database or spanning multiple tables. Multipart database exports are simplified and SQL server-generated identity columns are supported.

CMIS Data Lookups

Populate and validate data fields based on queryable metadata located on CMIS objects.

New Data Annotation Option in Data Review

Extracted document data is now displayed at the extraction location on the document. This speeds up human data review and includes multiple configurable properties.

Content Type Filtering

Now users can enable classification, extraction, and review to proceed in stages for larger more complicated projects.

Compile Stats Feature

The Compile Stats feature provides comprehensive statistics on classification and extraction activities to assist administrators in developing and troubleshooting advanced content models.

Learn more about Grooper – visit www.grooper.com.

About Grooper

Grooper was built from the ground up by BIS, a company with 35 years of continuous experience developing and delivering new technology. Grooper is an intelligent document processing and digital data integration solution that empowers organizations to extract meaningful information from paper/electronic documents and other forms of unstructured data.

The platform combines patented and sophisticated image processing, capture technology, machine learning, natural language processing, and optical character recognition to enrich and embed human comprehension into data. By tackling tough challenges that other systems cannot resolve, Grooper has become the foundation for many industry-first solutions in healthcare, financial services, oil and gas, education, and government.

