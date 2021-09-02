TMCnet News
New "Future Holders" Online Learning Platform Fosters Student Development in Areas K-12 Kids Need It Most This Fall, Regardless of School Setting
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Academy, a national leader in innovative and transformative education and the nation's first integrated PreK-8th grade leadership and entrepreneurial development program, today announced the new FutureHolders.org online learning platform for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year. Vetted in the classroom and developed by educators for educators, Future Holders addresses the unmet student needs for authentic, intentional, consistent opportunities to grow, learn, and lead.
The platform features more than 2,000 relevant, engaging lessons that help students discover their gifts, passions and curiosity with academic content in five key areas:
"This spring, school changed forever, yet Future Holders acknowledges students have needed more from their education long before the pandemic," said Katie Becker, executive director, Future Holders, and a member of the Aspen Academy team. "We developed this curriculum to help kids become students, to love learning and take agency in it, and to support those involved in a child's education -- whether that be a school, a teacher, a parent or a pod."
Written for K-12 students, the Future Holders curricula can be applied and adapted regardless of school setting:
Based on core curricula and meeting state education standards, Future Holders exists to eliminate the barriers preventing students from developing critical life-ready skills.
In testing, Future Holders consistently delivered impacts toward the immediate needs of students, including:
"Future Holders is a blended educational offering that provides just the right mix of resources, curricula and teacher interaction through an online ecosystem that is unique in the marketplace," said Tim Taylor, co-founder and president, America Succeeds and a board member at Aspen Academy. "This is an extraordinary tool that blends the knowledge, skills and abilities students will need to succeed in a rapidly changing world. In an era of distance learning and remote settings, we cannot lose sight of the importance physical interaction and exchange of ideas have on the development of young people."
Future Holders provides a variety of service offerings and prices based on usage and environment. Families, pods and teachers can access the platform for as little as $6.99 per month, and schools and districts can provide the platform to their community based on size and scale. Future Holders also provides implementation, training, consulting and speaking.
"As much uncertainty there can be in our world, the importance of a robust love for learning is unconditional, unwavering, and critical to the success of our kids and communities as we face a future rife with new jobs, new skills and new ways of thinking," said Becker. "The Future Holders community passionately pursues this horizon, one step at a time, by supporting students in becoming the learners and leaders they are meant to be."
For more information on Future Holders, how to give the gift of Future Holders to a school, teacher or student, or to learn more about courses offered, visit www.futureholders.org.
