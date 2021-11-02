TMCnet News
New Cures Act regulations establish API-based development and integration as critical to achieving improved healthcare data availability
BOSTON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlocking value from the data scattered across healthcare communities was once a tantalizing opportunity. After COVID-19, it is an existential necessity. Chilmark Research's latest Market Trends Report, Open APIs in Healthcare: The Future of Data Integration, captures a market whose approach to data access and integration will be changing substantially in the coming years and introduces a subvertical within healthcare IT that anticipates a 16% CAGR through 2025.
APIs Are Still New in Healthcare
Inside healthcare, many enterprises are hesitant on the topic of APIs, seeing them as too big a leap from established, successful software practices. But they also recognize that eliminating the need for hard-coded interfaces that must be re-implemented every time an application or its underlying data changes will deliver higher programmer productivity and more-responsive applications.
Traditional Integration Methods Fall Short
"Enterprises across healthcare were already wrestling with challenging market forces and government mandates," says Brian Murphy, the report's lead author and analyst. "Open APIs will play a central role for providers, payers, or any healthcare enterprises that intend to better utilize their data and pursue development efforts that make them — and the broader healthcare community — more responsive and adaptable to the demands of a post-pandemic healthcare system."
Developers Require Accessible Data
This report includes detailed profiles on 20 public and private organizations and their offerings, including 1upHealth, 4Medica, Allscripts, Apple, Athenahealth, Availity, Blue Button 2.0, Cerner, Change Healthcare, Datica, Epic, Human API, Meditech, NextGen, NCPDP, Particle Health, The Sequoia Project, Redox, Surescripts, and Validic.
This report is available to select subscribers of the Chilmark Advisory Service or can be purchased separately. To read more, download a preview, or register for the follow-up webinar on August 11, 2020, please view the report page. Direct inquiries for purchasing the report should be addressed to John Moore III at john3@chilmarkresearch.com.
