[July 27, 2020] New Youngstown Spero Health Clinic Brings Addiction Treatment Services with Telehealth Visits

Spero Health, a CARF-accredited organization specializing in local, affordable, outpatient care for individuals suffering from substance use disorder, just announced it is opening a new clinic in Youngstown, OH located at 7067 Tiffany Blvd, within the Tiffany Medical Center. This new clinic joins a network of more than 40 Spero Health locations throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Indiana, and Virginia providing care for more than 7,500 patients each month. Spero Health accepts Ohio Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans. The Youngstown clinic will open its doors on July 29th and will offer a combination of in-person and telehealth visit options. Individuals who need addiction treatment services are encouraged to call: 234-230-1627 for more information or to schedule an appointment. Spero Health's Youngstown opening is in response to the high demand for a comprehensive addiction treatment solution locally while communities across the country deal with a resurgence of overdose deaths because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to local health officials in Ohio some communities have experienced as much as a 50% increase in drug related deaths since January. Overdose rates have spiked in Trumbull County with 90 in May and 107 in June, making 2020 the deadliest year since 2017, according to Trumbull County Health Commissioner. "It is critical our communities have access to local and affordable addiction treatment services now more than ever," said Steve Priest, CEO of Spero Health. "COVID-19 has had an impact on everyone, but those struggling with substance use disorders are particularly vulnerable. Its aggravated psychological issues, and many people have turned to drugs and alcohol to cope withstress. Spero Health continues to adjust to meet the changing needs of our patients by keeping them plugged into treatment despite all the uncertainty. We want to ensure that people stay connected and we do this by providing ways to access our treatment team from anywhere and are currently offering a combination of in person and telehealth visits to do just that," said Priest.



Discussing the importance of seeking care, SVP of Clinical Services for Spero Health, David Hayden said, "Addiction is a chronic relapsing disease, one which thrives in isolation and fear. The pandemic has created an environment of instability which has caused relapse and an increase in substance abuse putting people in greater danger of dying from drug overdose. Our treatment program is designed to provide each patient with resources and tools to meet their unique needs. Treatment teams are comprised of physicians, counselors and recovery support specialist who work together with the patient to develop a recovery plan." For more information about Spero Health please visit www.sperohealth.com.

About Spero Health Spero Health, Inc., is an integrated healthcare services organization specializing in local and affordable outpatient care for individuals suffering from substance use disorders with a mission to "Save Lives, Instill Hope, and Restore Relationships." Spero Health utilizes an innovative evidence-based integrated care model that combines both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof to treat the whole patient. This integrated care model combines physician services (including medication-assisted treatment), behavioral health counseling, recovery support services, medication management and patient and family education. Its community-based approach to treatment allows patients to continue working and caring for their families as they overcome addiction. Based in Nashville, Tenn. and privately held by Heritage Group, Health Velocity Capital, South Central, Inc. and Frist Cressey Ventures, Spero Health operates more than 40 outpatient clinics located throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and Virginia. Providing care for more than 7,500 patients each month, Spero is one of the largest office-based opioid treatment providers in the country and is in-network with Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans. For more information about Spero Health, please visit www.sperohealth.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005542/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]