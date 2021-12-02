[July 24, 2020] New modeling and allocation capabilities in Milliman's Arius solutions provide richer analysis and reporting

SEATTLE, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, announced today that it has released version 2020b of its Arius® solutions, a family of state-of-the-art reserve analysis systems for property and casualty insurers. This update provides significant enhancements to the systems' analytical capabilities, together with key additions to the reporting and data management tools. This release adds new generalized linear modeling (GLM) capabilities to help actuaries better model and understand their claim costs. GLM tools can be especially valuable when analyzing periods of inflationary pressure on the claims process or significant changes in claims handling within a company or throughout the industry. In addition, the new release of Arius Enterprise® – Milliman's reserving solution designed specifically for larger insurers and self-insureds – helps actuaries analyze results at one level of detail and then report on them at different levels. The system's new allocation tools more reliably and efficiently perform the summary and reporting work that is typically accomplished using riskier spreadsheets. Ken Scalf, reserving products manager at Milliman, noted, "Our Arius solutions are specifically designed to help our clients better understand and account for the comlexities in their business. This release provides a number of new tools to help actuaries with sophisticated calculations, as well as data and report management, so they can focus on the areas where their substantial expertise can provide the most value to their organization."



About the Arius family of solutions

The Arius solution set includes Arius Deterministic, Arius Stochastic, Triangles on Demand®, and Arius Enterprise. Arius Deterministic and Stochastic are self-contained reserve analysis systems that eliminate the potential spreadsheet risk inherent in tools developed in-house by many insurance actuarial teams. Triangles on Demand (ToD) uses the latest cloud technology to instantly aggregate millions of records of loss and claim data on the fly for analysis in Arius. Designed specifically for large insurance carriers and self-insureds, Arius Enterprise combines the Arius analysis solutions and ToD with sophisticated Microsoft Azure-based project, user, and reporting management solutions to address the added efficiency and reliability requirements of sophisticated reserving departments. More information about the Arius suite of solutions is available at www.actuarialsoftware.com . About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-modeling-and-allocation-capabilities-in-millimans-arius-solutions-provide-richer-analysis-and-reporting-301099252.html SOURCE Milliman, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]