New Cloud Based Virtual Directory Service Released By Optimal IdM
TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimal IdM, a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, has announced the launch of a new cloud based virtual directory service, making it the only cloud based virtual directory available.
“We are excited to be the first to offer a cloud based virtual directory service,” said Mike Brengs, Managing Partner and CRO with Optimal IdM. He continued, “This new offering continues the long history of enhancements to our Virtual Identity Service (VIS), a keystone product of ours for over a decade that continues to be an integral part of our overall IAM suite.”
With VIS powering the Optimal IdM Virtual Directory Services (VDS), VDS offers the following benefits:
More information about virtual directory services will be explained in an upcoming webinar hosted by Optimal IdM at 1 PM EST on July 23 titled, “Why You Need Cloud Hosted Virtual Directory Services.” Registration for the webinar can be found at optimalidm.com/events.
About Optimal IdM
Optimal IdM has been named to the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management, PCMag’s 2020 Best IAM Solutions list and received the 2019 CODiE Award for Best Identity & Access Security Solution. Visit www.optimalidm.com for more information.
Optimal IdM Contact: Matt Pitchford Director of Marketing matt.pitchford@optimalidm.com
