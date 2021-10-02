[July 22, 2020] New Cloud Based Virtual Directory Service Released By Optimal IdM

TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimal IdM, a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, has announced the launch of a new cloud based virtual directory service, making it the only cloud based virtual directory available.

“We are excited to be the first to offer a cloud based virtual directory service,” said Mike Brengs, Managing Partner and CRO with Optimal IdM. He continued, “This new offering continues the long history of enhancements to our Virtual Identity Service (VIS), a keystone product of ours for over a decade that continues to be an integral part of our overall IAM suite.” With VIS powering the Optimal IdM Virtual Directory Services (VDS), VDS offers the following benefits: Acts as a universal directory that provides a single, real-time view of identity data from multiple directories.

Can be used to enhance directory infrastructure, providing key data transformation and virtualization needs.

Allows multiple directories to be joined in real-time, without the need to duplicate LDAP objects.

Mkes Optimal IdM a one-stop-shop for both a complete Identity Access Management (IAM) platform and virtual directory services.

Reduces costs by providing a scalability that continues to grow with an organization’s needs.

Provides reporting to help meet audit and compliance initiatives.



More information about virtual directory services will be explained in an upcoming webinar hosted by Optimal IdM at 1 PM EST on July 23 titled, “Why You Need Cloud Hosted Virtual Directory Services.” Registration for the webinar can be found at optimalidm.com/events .

About Optimal IdM

Optimal IdM is a global provider of innovative and affordable identity access management solutions. Optimal IdM partners with clients to provide comprehensive enterprise level solutions that meet the specific security and scalability needs of their organizations. Optimal IdM also offers its solutions as a managed service offering. Customers include Fortune 1000 companies, as well as federal, state and local government agencies. Founded in 2005, Optimal IdM is privately held and has been profitable in every quarter since inception. Optimal IdM has been named to the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management, PCMag’s 2020 Best IAM Solutions list and received the 2019 CODiE Award for Best Identity & Access Security Solution. Visit www.optimalidm.com for more information. Optimal IdM Contact: Matt Pitchford Director of Marketing matt.pitchford@optimalidm.com

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]