[July 21, 2020] New Hanes #MaskAround Campaign Encourages Americans to Wear Face Masks as Brand Donates 1 Million Masks to Those Experiencing Homelessness

Hanes, America's No. 1 basic apparel brand, is underscoring the importance of wearing a face mask in public with the launch of its #MaskAround campaign. Hanes is also donating 1 million masks to those experiencing homelessness across the country. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005228/en/ Hanes donates 1 million face masks to nonprofit organizations, including Pittsburgh Mercy's Operation Safety Net, to support those experiencing homelessness across America during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Business Wire) According to a survey commissioned by Hanes1, 51% of Americans wear a face mask all the time when outside their homes, while 71% wear a mask to a grocery store or retail location. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 that could reduce the spread of the disease, particularly when used universally within communities. Hanes encourages Americans to #MaskAround whenever they are in public. To ensure that those in need have access to face coverings, Hanes is donating 1 million face masks to nonprofit organizations supporting those experiencing homelessness across the country, including COVID-19 hotspots such as Los Angeles, Miami and Houston. Hanes is leveraging its relationships with nonprofit agencies built through the Hanes National Sock Drive to help those experiencing homelessness gain access to masks. Working with long-standing partner Mark Horvath, founder of nonprofit Invisible People, which is dedicated to educating the public about homelessness, the brand is supporting local homeless assistance organizations across all 50 states, including Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Since 2009, Hanes has donated more than 3 million pairs of socks, as well as other critical basic apparel including underwear, T-shirts and bras to shelters and support organizations nationwide. "Homeless people face even more limited avenues for support during the COVID-19 pandemic," Horvath said. "Hanes continues to make a significant difference through its longstanding commitment to this nation's often invisible population. This program is critical to driving the importance of having and wearing face coverings whenever social distancing cannot be practiced." With its #MaskAround capaign, Hanes is supporting the national effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 by challenging followers to embrace face masks and encourage others to do the same. The TikTok and Instagram campaign features social media personalities who will ask consumers to highlight the unique places -- whether they're catching a movie at a drive-in theater, having a picnic in the park or sitting around the fire pit with friends -- they #MaskAround to help keep others safe.



Hanes commissioned a recent survey by Wakefield Research to understand consumer sentiment and behavior regarding masks. The survey showed that only 50% of Americans say they don a mask to eat out, while almost a third (32%) plan to wear a mask on a date. Additionally, almost half (45%) of respondents have forgotten to take a mask with them and then realized they needed one. When purchasing masks, 27% of respondents primarily want comfort in order to wear masks for extended periods. Another 23% prioritize features such as fabric weight, washability and breathability into purchase decisions, while only 4% say style drives their mask choice. "We want to do our part to support the country's effort to slow the spread of COVID-19," said Sidney Falken, Chief Branding Officer at Hanes. "Hanes is proud to be able to offer affordable and comfortable cotton face masks to consumers and our goal is to raise awareness around the importance of wearing them to help keep each other safe and healthy."

In June, Hanes launched its first line of washable and reusable face masks with retail and e-commerce partners nationwide to serve as protection against the spread of COVID-19. Hanes face masks, available in a selection of multi-pack quantities, colors and sizes, feature the brand's signature breathability and comfort -- ideal for the summer heat. The brand will launch additional face mask options in the coming weeks, including a children's face mask line in time for the fall season. For more information on the donation, please visit Hanes.com or follow along on social. Hanes Hanes, America's No. 1 basic apparel brand, is a leading brand of intimate apparel, underwear, sleepwear, socks and casual apparel. Hanes products can be found at leading retailers nationwide and online direct to consumers at www.Hanes.com. HanesBrands HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) is a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific. The company markets T-shirts, bras, panties, shapewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and activewear under some of the world's strongest apparel brands, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L'eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei, and Gear for Sports. More information about the company and its award-winning corporate social responsibility initiatives may be found at www.Hanes.com/corporate. Visit our newsroom at https://newsroom.hanesbrands.com/. Connect with the company via social media: Twitter (News - Alert) (@hanesbrands), Facebook (News - Alert) (www.facebook.com/hanesbrandsinc), Instagram (@hanesbrands), and LinkedIn (News - Alert) (@Hanesbrandsinc). 1July 2020 online survey of 1,000 Nationally Representative U.S. Adults Ages 18+ conducted by Wakefield Research. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005228/en/

