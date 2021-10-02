[July 21, 2020] New White Paper Reveals How No-Code Software Boosts Efficiency in Water Utility Management

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity Wireless Inc., a proven provider of no-code app development software, today announced a new white paper that explores new innovative software tools that help water and wastewater organizations accelerate digitization to improve operations. Savvy utility managers are now replacing error-prone paper forms, spreadsheets, and legacy systems with reliable custom applications and dashboards for managing assets, operations, inspections and data sampling, all without having to overburden IT resources. "With budgetary constraints and global water usage trending upwards, water utility managers need to meet these demands with cost-effective software investments," said Larry Wilson, VP Sales & Marketing, Flowfinity. "Proper business process digitization keeps pace with demand, eliminates costly preventable errors, and increases efficiencies long-term." The white paper outlines how utilities managers can leverage no-code application development to quickly build custom apps that are critical in driving digital transformation. An industry leading no-code app configuration platform includes: Optimization for mobile devices to elp users avoid costly data collection errors and ensure data quality and reliability

A centralized, cloud-based database for maximum data accessibility and revision control

Interactive, operational dashboards for improved visibility of historical and real-time data analysis

Advanced workflow capabilities, including dispatch for field workers and facility operators

Flexible integration options to connect SCADA systems and disparate assets for a unified water utility data management system



https://www.flowfinity.com/company/publications/digitization-in-the-water-and-wastewater-industries-wp.aspx

Flowfinity is a no-code application configuration toolset used by water and wastewater professionals to digitize and automate custom operational processes. For over 20 years, Flowfinity has empowered organizations to build flexible, scalable data management apps and workflows without committing the resources required to write and maintain code. Our intuitive platform combines a web-based app editor, cloud database, advanced mobile data collection, interactive dashboards, process automations, and reliable integrations. For more information, please visit: https://www.flowfinity.com/ .

