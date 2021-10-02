TMCnet News
|
New White Paper Reveals How No-Code Software Boosts Efficiency in Water Utility Management
VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity Wireless Inc., a proven provider of no-code app development software, today announced a new white paper that explores new innovative software tools that help water and wastewater organizations accelerate digitization to improve operations. Savvy utility managers are now replacing error-prone paper forms, spreadsheets, and legacy systems with reliable custom applications and dashboards for managing assets, operations, inspections and data sampling, all without having to overburden IT resources.
"With budgetary constraints and global water usage trending upwards, water utility managers need to meet these demands with cost-effective software investments," said Larry Wilson, VP Sales & Marketing, Flowfinity. "Proper business process digitization keeps pace with demand, eliminates costly preventable errors, and increases efficiencies long-term."
The white paper outlines how utilities managers can leverage no-code application development to quickly build custom apps that are critical in driving digital transformation.
An industry leading no-code app configuration platform includes:
About Flowfinity
Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-white-paper-reveals-how-no-code-software-boosts-efficiency-in-water-utility-management-301096412.html
SOURCE Flowfinity Wireless Inc.
Analytics Tools
Date: 2/10/21
Time: 1:00-1:45pm
Security 101
Date: 2/10/21
Time: 2:00-2:45pm
Lunch Break
Date: 2/11/21
Time: 12:00pm