New Campaign for Cove Home Security Uses Humor to Deliver Vital Message
PROVO, Utah, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmon Brothers, the Provo-based social media ad agency behind the greatest viral ad in internet history, has earned national headlines and over 1.5 billion views for its social blockbusters such as Squatty Potty, FiberFix, Chatbooks, Poo Pourri, Purple, and so many other hits. Today, Harmon Brothers introduced a campaign for a home emergency product that streamlines the relationship between families and first responders. Created for Cove, this new type of "Sprint" ad from Harmon Brothers—a quickly-executed video style designed to help small businesses rapidly grow sales with less emphasis on brand and world-building than their better-known "Hero" campaigns like Squatty Potty—features a brand-new technology called RapidSOS Coverage, a reporting system that emergency dispatchers estimate shortens response time by up to 3-4 minutes over older technologies.
"In our increasingly uncertain world, protecting your home is a priority, and it's serious business. We wanted to explain this new technology using our signature method. Make it approachable, make it digestible, and make it fun—especially this kind of subject matter. That's why we chose this vigilant mom character," said Daniel Harmon, Chief Creative Officer at Harmon Brothers.
"The ad communicates what every mom knows in her heart: that when it comes to raising kids, 3-4 minutes can be an eternity, and in a family emergency a quick response from first responders can literaly mean lives saved."
The new Harmon Brothers' spot—9 Out Of 10 Dispatchers Recommend A Security System Has RapidSOS—promotes the benefit of RapidSOS Coverage, which is already seeing strong support from 911 dispatchers, with 9 out of 10 recommending using a security system that has RapidSOS. The quick response technology has been launched by Cove Security, a DIY, easy to install, professional-level home security system that also happens to be the #1 Customer rated home security system on Google.
