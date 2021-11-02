[July 16, 2020] New Embedded Business Analytics Dashboards Offer Management Quick Insight Into How to Drive Performance and Profitability

HOLMDEL, NJ., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave®, a provider of cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a service business's lifecycle, today announces the launch of its new Business Analytics Dashboards, seamlessly integrated within WorkWave PestPac. Designed with management in mind, these intuitive and highly-visual dashboards provide proactive and predictive analysis of how pest control companies can improve their sales, operations and profitability. "Managers know that they can't act on what they can't see and understand quickly, and having trusted, actionable information at their fingertips is the key to success," says David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. "Having worked exclusively in the business intelligence (BI) industry for nearly eight years, I know firsthand that the weakness of BI technology has always been its inability to show managers, day in and day out, exactly where they can take action before opportunities are missed or mistakes are made. By embedding these dashboards directly into PestPac - the technology that these companies are using to run their entire operation - we are finally able to create a management solution that will help them take real action to tangibly improve their business, anytime, from anywhere." The data within the Business Analytics Dashboards go beyond answering simple questions to provide insight into which services drive revenue or profitability, how a company can improve field operations or increase technician performance to improve these results, where service or sales can intervene to improve performance, and other actionable insights. WorkWave's Business Analytics Dashboards tie directly to PestPac, and leverage data by adding a visual layer of analytical reports that tie actual results to Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) so that business owners have a clear understanding of how they are performing against their goals. Its user-friendly reports and graphical visualizations simplify data, while providing drill-down capabilities that enable managers to see ho specific branches, technicians, and service teams are performing, to understand why their performance is what it is, and guide them on how to improve business performance in the future.



WorkWave's Business Analytics Dashboards include information such as: Sales and Marketing Performance - Gain insight into customer-oriented information that can guide sales and marketing plans.

Financial Performance - Understand what is contributing to revenue, expense and profitability to make changes that improve them.

Operations Performance - Statistics that aid in driving employee productivity, efficiency, and use of time.

Service Insights - Insights that help predict and improve forecasting and customer service.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Questions and Answers - Ask questions, in natural language, and get answers based on prior learnings. WorkWave's Business Analytics Dashboards are seamlessly integrated within PestPac, requiring no additional login or system access. For more information on WorkWave's new Business Analytics Dashboards, please visit our website.

About WorkWave For nearly 40 years, WorkWave has been building best practices into its market-leading field service and last mile software solutions to allow companies to increase revenue and profit, and become best-in class operators who can outpace their competition. Its solutions empower service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave's award-winning culture and solutions have been recognized in the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, the American Business Awards, the NJBIZ Best Places to Work Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. WorkWave is a division of global enterprise applications provider IFS. For more information, visit workwave.com.

