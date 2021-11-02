[July 15, 2020] New Additive-Free Verification Program from Tequila Matchmaker Helps Consumers Make Educated Purchase Decisions

Do you know what's really in your tequila? While the bottle may say "100% Agave," that may not be entirely true - a surprisingly large number of producers rely on additives to artificially provide and intensify aromas, flavors, and sweetness. That's why the team behind the Tequila Matchmaker app, the largest consumer database on tequila in the world, have launched a "Verified Additive Free" program for tequila brands and distilleries. This is the first known independent, additive-free verification in the spirits world. "The goal of our app has always been to educate and bring more transparency to tequila consumers, and this program is in line with that mission," says Tequila Matchmaker Co-Founder Grover Sanschagrin, who with his wife Scarlet have personally toured and inspected dozens of tequila distilleries. "Just in time for National Tequila Day next week," he adds. "We're excited to introduce this enhancement to our app, the culmination of years of long - and ongoing - work to verify the production process of tequila brands, large and small." Tequila brands that apply to the program are subject to a rigorous annual verification process, including distillery and production audits, lab tests, and sensorial tasting during various stages of production. Eight distilleries and more than 130 products, including those from Tequila Patrón, Tequila Fortaleza, Cascahuín, Don Fulano, El Tequileño, ArteNOM Seleccíon, Gran Dovejo, Suave Tequila, and Tequila G4 have already been verified, giving tequila lovers a vriety of authenticated additive-free choices.



Additives in tequila are permitted by Mexico's Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT) if they do not exceed 1% of total volume. But unlike food producers, tequila brands are not required to disclose additive use on the label. "When producers introduce additives into their products without disclosing it, that creates real confusion in the marketplace because some drinkers are getting false impressions of what tequila actually tastes like without additives," says Tequila Matchmaker's Co-Founder, Scarlet Sanschagrin.

"Consumers today are more aware and interested in food and beverage brands that are open and honest about their production techniques and business practices. This program isn't intended to expose or criticize brands that use additives, rather we want to champion brands who are willing to be completely transparent so consumers can make their own informed choices," she adds. You can find the list of certified additive-free tequilas at https://tastetequila.com/no-additives. More information about the verification process, visit https://tastetequila.com/2020/our-additive-free-tequila-verification-program/ About Tequila Matchmaker The Tequila Matchmaker is an independent mobile app and website used by 79,000 tequila aficionados around the world. Its founders, Grover and Scarlet Sanschagrin, have undergone extensive training in tequila tasting specializing in additive use and detection. For more information, and to download the app, please visit https://tequilamatchmaker.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200715005221/en/

