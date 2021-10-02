[July 13, 2020] New Research Recognizes Verint for Top Customer Satisfaction Scores in AI and Customer Self-Service

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced it received highly satisfied scores from customers in product satisfaction, implementation and overall vendor satisfaction in DMG Consulting LLC's new 2020/2021 Intelligent Virtual Agent Product and Market Report*. Customers ranked Verint (News - Alert) among the leaders in product satisfaction. In addition, of the report's featured vendors, Verint achieved top scores in AI, natural language understanding/natural language generation and customer self-service capabilities. In terms of product effectiveness, Verint received top scores for: Ability to improve customer satisfaction/engagement

Ability to help organizations comply with privacy regulations

Accuracy, tuning and ongoing system optimization "Creative enterprises are asking a lot from their digital assistants, and the more flexible IVAs are responding with a swiftness never experienced with IVRs," notes Donna Fluss, president, DMG Consulting. "While many of the functions performed by IVAs were available from sophisticated natural language IVRs, the speed to market of the newer IVAs is a game-changer for companies." Verint Intelligent Virtual Assistant™ supports both voice and digital experiences and is part of Verint's Customer Engagement Portfolio. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, it provides personalized answers to customer questions and requests based on the customer's rior purchases, location and other factors. It can predict what a customer wants and automate the best next action. Customers experience higher goal completion rates with a user experience that's better, smarter and faster, and that involves less effort. Businesses can realize greater self-service use across all channels, translating into higher automation and lower escalation rates.



"In this latest report, DMG positions IVAs as the first responders for Customer Service, and I couldn't agree more as we saw this with the initial and continued phases of COVID-19," says Verint's Nancy Treaster, SVP and general manager of strategic operations. "While the world transitions to the new normal, companies who deployed IVAs are experiencing the strategic value they can provide across their organization. Now is the time for businesses and contact centers to deploy IVAs in ways that will help them now and support their plans for the future." To learn more about Verint's Self-Service Cloud offerings, click here. To join a Verint Virtual On-Demand Session titled, 7 Ways to Automate Call Deflection in a Hurry, click here.

About Verint Systems Inc. Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries-including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100-count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we're creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com. * Source (News - Alert) : DMG Consulting, 2020/2021 Intelligent Virtual Agent Product and Market Report, May 2020

