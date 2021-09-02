[July 09, 2020] New Relic Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Webcast

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the industry's largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software, announced today that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020, after market close on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. In conjunction with its earnings press release, New Relic will post an investor letter to the investor relations page of its company website at http://ir.newrelic.com. New Relic will host a live video webcast to answer questions at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. The live webcast and replay of the event can be accessed from the investor relations page of New Relic's company website at http://ir.newrelic.com.



About New Relic New Relic is the industry's largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software. The world's best software and DevOps teams rely on New Relic to move faster, make better decisions and create best-in-class digital experiences. If you run software, you need to run New Relic. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic to make the world's software run at newrelic.com.

