New Automotive eCommerce Conversion Rate Optimization Case Study Released
HUDSON, Ohio, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Hedges & Company research identifies key areas impacting eCommerce conversion rates. The research data points to Site Speed, User Experience, Product Pricing, Market Segment and Email Marketing as keys to improving a site's conversion rate and online sales.
Hedges & Company, a digital marketing agency serving enthusiast markets including the automotive aftermarket, OEM parts and powersports industries, analyzed millions of online purchases from over a hundred parts and accessory websites in the US and Canada. The data covered transactions from 2017 through mid-2020 and includes retailer websites and manufacturer websites selling direct to consumer (DTC).
"This new Conversion Rate Optimization Case Study is useful for aftermarket businesses wanting to improve efficiency and grow revenue from their eCommerce websites," said Jon Hedges, Principal at Hedges & Company. "It shows which areas of a website to look to improve and how they will impact the conversion rate."
Site speed is by far is the most significant factor. How fast a website loads as reported in Google Analytics attributes to nearly 50% of an eCommerce site's conversion rate.
Using statistical analysis and predictive modeling, Hedges & Company found an average conversion rate of 0.5% for automotive websites that load in eight seconds. Websites that load in five seconds doubled that conversion rate to 1.0% and sites that load in three seconds have a 1.8% average conversion rate.
The company also looked at mobile conversion rates. The data showed site speed had a similar impact on conversion rate for customers shopping on their phone.
The results of the Conversion Rate Optimization Case Study ar published here: https://hedgescompany.com/blog/2020/07/conversion-rate-optimization-case-study/
The data pointed to five main categories affecting a website's eCommerce conversion rate. The categories are:
The company has already created a conversion rate optimization tool where you can score your own automotive website. It is free to use and available here: https://hedgescompany.com/blog/2019/10/conversion-rate-optimization-tools/
