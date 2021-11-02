[July 08, 2020] New Trackmania Installment Features Original Soundtrack From Unlock Audio

CHICAGO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trackmania from Ubisoft Nadeo has launched with music entirely composed and produced by Chicago game audio company Unlock Audio . Unlock Audio's contribution to the remake of the racing classic includes eight high-energy and original compositions, translating to over a half hour of exhilarating synth hooks and big-beat electronica designed specifically for the Trackmania innovative racer aesthetic. "Designing the music, our focus was on capturing the unique tone and visual world of the Trackmania series," said Elliot Callighan/span>, Founder and Composer at Unlock Audio. "The goal was to activate a nostalgic feeling for long time fans of the franchise while also at times having a regal sense akin to the Olympics."



"Everyone loves the music - both fans and members of the studio! Elliot was really able to embody the sound of Trackmania and has added a whole other dimension to the game," says Katelyn Isaacson, Ubisoft Nadeo Sound Department. Supported by the Unlock Audio team, Elliot has composed and produced music for games like Furious Seas and Project Contingency. His work has been featured in campaigns for United Airlines, Instagram, Spiderman: Far From Home, Microsoft, GMC, and the Joffrey Ballet. Additionally, Elliot has served as Soundpost Co-Chair for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Overture Council and teaches as Adjunct Faculty in the Film and Game programs at DePaul University.

ABOUT UNLOCK AUDIO Unlock Audio is a game sound and music production company located in Chicago, Illinois. With over 30 years of combined game audio experience, Unlock Audio provides music, sound assets, voice over, mixing, and implementation services. Team Member credits include Trinket Studios' Battle Chef Brigade, IronOak Games' For the King, Awaceb's Fossil Echo and Future Immersive's Furious Seas (VR). Press Contact:

Garrison Krotz, Communications Consultant

gdkrotz@gmail.com Business Contact:

Elliot Callighan, Founder and Composer

hello@unlockaudio.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-trackmania-installment-features-original-soundtrack-from-unlock-audio-301089716.html SOURCE Unlock Audio

