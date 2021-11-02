[July 07, 2020] New Microsoft Certification Programs at USF Help Local Tech Professionals Advance Careers

TAMPA, Fla., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSherpas 365, an IT training company headquartered in Tampa, has partnered with the University of South Florida to offer new Microsoft and Cyber Security Certification programs to the local workforce. Scheduled to begin the week of Sept. 14, these two- to 10-week instructor-led training programs will be held twice a week in the evenings via virtual live delivery. "Tampa is an emerging tech hub and professionals with these certifications are in high demand," says Della Wyler, TechSherpas 365 Managing Partner and USF alumni. "As virtual office environments and workers continue to increase in response to the current global climate, the need for tech professionals with validated cloud and cyber skills is on the rise. We're excited about making a positive impact on the local workforce by offering programs to help people advance their careers and land jobs in IT fields." The five certification programs are designed to equip individuals with the practical knowledge, hands-on skills and in-demand certifications to secure jobs in the technology field. They are open to the public and range from beginner/entry-level to intermediate/advanced. The programs include: 1. Microsoft Azure Fundamentals Certification (2 weeks/4 3-hour sessions) 2. Microsoft Azure Admnistrator Associate (6 weeks/12 3-hour sessions)



3. Microsoft Azure Developer Associate (7 weeks/14 3-hour sessions) 4. Microsoft Modern Desktop Administrator Associate (10 weeks/26 3-hour sessions)

5. Certified Professional Ethical Hacker (CPEH) (7 weeks/14 3-hour sessions) "One of the amazing aspects of these programs is that we are able to deliver them in a virtual environment while still providing all of the benefits of a traditional hands-on, interactive in-classroom experience," says Nancy Dimis, Assistant Director of Corporate Training and Professional Education at University of South Florida. "This enables students from different locations, even out of the Tampa Bay area, to participate in the program without the inconvenience of a bi-weekly commute. It also makes the program accessible to individuals with health concerns or disabilities. It's a great opportunity for us to connect and empower individuals from all walks of life." TechSherpas 365 is an IT training and certification company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company was formed in 2019 after acquiring the assets of the original TechSherpas, which was founded in 1996. In addition to providing expertise in Microsoft training, the company offers courses in a range of software technologies and disciplines including Cyber Security, Cisco, CompTIA, ITIL, VMWare, Project Management, and others. For more information, visit https://www.techsherpas.com. Media Contact:

Jennifer Driskoll

Phone: 866-704-9244 x 100

Email: jennifer@techsherpas.com Related Images techsherpas-365-it-training-and.png

TechSherpas 365 - IT Training and Certifications

Get Trained, Get Certified, Get Ahead View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-microsoft-certification-programs-at-usf-help-local-tech-professionals-advance-careers-301089662.html SOURCE TechSherpas 365

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]