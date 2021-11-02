[July 07, 2020] New ODM® Fiber Optic Inspection Scope Combines Wi-Fi Functionality With Ergonomic Design

CROMWELL, Conn., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripley Tools introduces the new ODM® brand VIS 500 Wireless Fiber Inspection Scope. The VIS 500 simplifies the crucial fiber inspection process using automated image centering and focus, intelligent PASS/FAIL analysis, and easily pairs with Android™ and Apple® iOS devices. Contaminated fiber end-faces are the leading cause of optical link failures, and solutions that make inspection easier will help reduce installation problems. Lightweight and compact with a no-slip ergonomic grip, the just over 10-ounce wireless scope is the perfect addition to any tower climber's tool bag or cable installers tool belt. Technicians can quickly and easily focus, analyze, and save the images in less than seven seconds and then upload results for cloud-based reporting. Quick change adapter tips available to accommodate all connector styles and ODM® inSpec® software is included to integrate the VIS 500 with Android or iOS, allowing users to easily view fiber end-faces, run automated analysis, save images, and create/share reports. "The VIS 500 fiber inspection scope is priced economically, offering significant savings when equipping large field crews while enhancing their productivity at the same time," explained John Jutila, President and CEO of Ripley Tools. "ODM optical test solutions are often combined with our industry-leading Miller® optical fiber and cable preparation hand tools, providing a complete customizable field kit for installation professionals." The VIS 500 is one of the many solutions designed in the Belmont, NH, location of , one of Ripley Tools' global research development and innovation centers. Visit www.ripley-tools.com/odm for more information on the VIS 500 and other ODM® brand products.



Since 1936, Ripley Tools has been proudly designing, manufacturing, and assembling quality products. Ripley is a leading U.S. manufacturer of cable preparation and testing tools for the CATV, Fiber Optic, Electrical, Home Integration, Telecom, and Utility Markets under the brands Miller®, Cablematic®, UtilityTool®, and ODM®. For more information about Ripley Tools, please contact us at 1-860-635-2200 (toll-free in the USA 800-528-8665), or by email at info@ripley-tools.com. Ripley products and authorized distributors are available online at www.ripley-tools.com .

