New Comet Smart Nightstand Solves Your Bedside Frustrations
LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comet Home announced the release of their new smart nightstand, premiering August 1st on Indiegogo. The innovative nightstand integrates wireless charging, an internal cooler, and smart home control to help users achieve stress-free mornings and nights. Pre Order now with exclusive discounts on launch.cometstand.com.
Led by a team boasting ex-Apple engineers and product designers, the Comet smart nightstand boasts an ultramodern look and feel that rivals high design home furnishings from European design powerhouses.
"Busy professionals need products that help streamline their nighttime and morning routines. I hated getting out of bed in the middle of night to turn off lights, or adjust the temperature. Comet allows users to control everything from their home bedside." - head of product development at Comet
Comet has been in research and development for over a year, with product teams based in California and the United Kingdom. Asde from a daring ultramodern design, the product attempts to tackle routine nighttime and morning frustrations with thoughtful features:
About COMET Home: Comet Home was started in 2018, by leading product designers and hardware professionals from San Francisco, California. Exiting stealth mode for the first time, their first product is expected to publicly launch on August 1st, 2020. The firm is focused on providing innovative home solutions directly to consumers. The firm designs and develops in-house, backed by industry veterans in product design, injection molding, and electrical design.
Preorder: launch.cometstand.com
Press Inquiries: Lindsay Cai / 243087@email4pr.com / 626-342-9978
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-comet-smart-nightstand-solves-your-bedside-frustrations-301089196.html
SOURCE Comet Home
