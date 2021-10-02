TMCnet News
New services from SAS help brands rapidly adapt to marketing disruption
CARY, N.C., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing leaders need help reacting nimbly to changing consumer behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic, and SAS is uniquely positioned to help, with the ability to transform data into practically applied decisions in minutes or seconds with AI and real-time decisions. To further help marketers as they reimagine customer experience (CX), SAS today announced the delivery of four new service offerings, and updates to SAS® Customer Intelligence 360, to help brands accelerate the value delivered through analytics with a hybrid marketing approach.
"Being a full-service digital-only bank, we have to create and provide personalized customer experiences on our digital properties at a very rapid rate," said Linus Axelsson, CRM Manager at ICA Banken. "SAS Customer Intelligence 360 has assisted us to increase web conversion rates by six to eight times, increase marketing campaign design and approval speeds by 10 times and streamline our marketing operations – even in this challenging global business environment. As a result, millions of dollars in cost savings have been realized. With SAS, we are truly reimagining our marketing efforts."
SAS 360 Digital Insight Service
SAS 360 Customer Insight Service
The attribution service offering helps organizations develop an analytical attribution program. SAS experts will lead workshops to identify digital traffic sources, non-digital marketing touchpoints, conversion goals and customer data hierarchies. The result will be an established and reusable multichannel attribution environment with reports, insights interpretation, recommendations for sharing across the organization.
SAS 360 Data Activation Service
"In 2020 the world has shifted in ways that won't be clear for months or even years, and with it so have customer expectations," said Alan Webber Program Vice President for Customer Experience Strategy at IDC. "The new normal requires organizations to deliver even more targeted customer experiences, enhanced multi-channel journeys, and overall heightened satisfaction. New technologies and service offerings will help brands deploy new approaches to data gathering, decisioning, and delivery to create personalized, contextualized, dynamic end-to-end experiences for individual customers. These experiences will be more human in nature and can help brands create deep emotional connections with their customers, which in turn drives loyalty and business growth."
SAS Customer Intelligence 360 updated to help marketers adapt
With SAS' hybrid marketing architecture, marketers can trade in "black box" customer marketing solutions for a cloud-based, flexible, intelligent marketing system that offers greater data management proficiency, analytical optimization and AI-driven decision-making capabilities.
"Reimagining marketing doesn't require ripping out your marketing technology stack and replacing it with a host of disparate, shiny new tools," said Wilson Raj, Global Director of Customer Intelligence at SAS. "Rather, marketers should be able to integrate technologies and techniques that can make your existing systems more resilient, smarter and faster. SAS Customer Intelligence 360 provides real-time, customized interactions in a way that's privacy-aware – now and into the future."
