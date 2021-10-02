[July 07, 2020] New-Generation Auction Platform to be Run by Young Adults Derailed by Pandemic

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Potomack Company has launched a new tributary, Phoenix Mill, an online auction marketplace for uniquely themed auctions with an environmentally conscious mindset. The namesake for this new venture—a gristmill rebuilt after burning to the ground—inspires the team. In the midst of a pandemic, Phoenix Mill was created by The Potomack Company to provide a team of young adults, with plans derailed, an opportunity to give objects new life in new homes, discourage throwaway culture, and give back. With that in mind, Phoenix Mill seeks to reduce the overwhelming volume of high-quality oods of all kinds that end up in landfills each year. Recently produced home furnishings and fashion tend to be made of cheaper and more environmentally harmful materials with short lifespans. Phoenix Mill hopes to show the importance of investing in quality items made to last. Phoenix Mill feels strongly about its mission to give back and will continue Potomack's support for the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.



The young talent behind Phoenix Mill is excited to encourage a more environmentally sustainable way to shop at a good price point. Buying through auction is an easy and fun way to enhance your home and lifestyle whether you are part of the new generation of buyers or a seasoned collector. Phoenix Mill has four upcoming online sales. The first, on July 14, will feature property from the iconic Corby Mansion in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Built in 1893, the Corby Mansion estate has hosted some of America's most influential families and individuals including the Rockefellers, Vanderbilts, and 20 U.S. Presidents throughout the years. The current Louis XVI-style interior furnishings from Corby Mansion carry on the inspiration of a home that has hosted many lavish nights of grand entertaining.

The second sale, July 15, will be the Palm Beach Estates and Garden Sale, a relaxed lifestyle and garden auction featuring casual-living furniture and garden decorations from two Palm Beach estates. This sale will bring the ambiance of sunny locations and summer memories to your home. The third of the four upcoming auctions, Design & Designer: Interiors and Fashion, on July 16, features Louis Vuitton trunks, hand-selected interior furnishings, designer clothing, and vintage jewelry.

Many auctions are planned for the fall, including Swinging from the Chandeliers, and will spotlight chandeliers to complement any room. Phoenix Mill is still accepting consignments for the fall. Mackie Wainstein

Kira Greene

