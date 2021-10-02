[July 06, 2020] New COVID-19 Forecasting Model Available on TrinityEDGE

Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life sciences solutions, introduces the first weekly-updated, forecasting model for drugs and treatments impacted by COVID-19. Trinity COVIDCast is a flexible SEIR (susceptible, exposed, infectious, recovered) model that forecasts COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations across the United States, EU5, China and Japan. COVIDCast is designed for forecasting or brand planning teams working on COVID-specific drugs, diagnostics and vaccines as well as for teams who are working to forecast the impact on non-COVID drugs due to the virus. Trinity COVIDCast is designed to be flexible in the face of emerging scientific literature, adaptive to the most recent case data and pliable to emerging consensus from public health experts on plausible real-world scenarios. The models can be configured for any new or existing forecast using a combination of Excel and web-enabled toolsets. Weekly updates are compatible with TrinityEDGE, Trinity's proprietary technology platform for data, analytics and reporting. "Life sciences leaders must stay up-to-date on the latest developments related to the spread and impact of COVID-19," said Dave Fitzhenry, CEO, Trinity. "With several hundred COVID-19 drugs in testing or with known clinical aspirations, several thousand publications each week, and constantly changing policy dynamics related to COVID-19 it can be very difficult to stay abreast of the data needed to make critical decisions. The Trinity COVIDCast model is designed specifically for life sciences companies looking to project COVID-19 for comprehensive business planning."



COVIDCast includes multiple pre-built scenarios with the ability to plug in proprietary assumptions. The model is highly configurable to apply to any situation or therapy that is affected by the spread of COVID-19 and the resulting cascade of impacts. The Trinity Forecasting Team is hosting a webinar on COVIDCast on Tuesday, July 14 at 1 p.m. ET. Media interested in attending can contact Liz Marshall at emarshall@trinitylifesciences.com. Industry professionals can request to attend the webinar by visiting trinitylifesciences.com/covid-19-webinar.

About Trinity Life Sciences Trinity Life Sciences is a trusted strategic partner, providing evidence-based solutions for the life sciences. With over 20 years of experience, Trinity is committed to solving clients' most challenging problems through exceptional levels of service, powerful tools, and data-driven insights. Trinity's range of products and solutions includes industry-leading benchmarking solutions, powered by TGaS Advisors. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating life sciences and driving evidence to action, visit trinitylifesciences.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200706005087/en/

