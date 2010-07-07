[July 03, 2020] New Hero 'Lahn' Now Available in Shadow Arena

SEOUL, South Korea, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that the new Hero 'Lahn' has arrived in Shadow Arena. Players can now play the game's 12th character and utilize her powerful skills to target opponents effectively. The new Hero 'Lahn' can strategically reposition her enemies by pulling her opponents closer to her using her main weapon, the Crescent Pendulum. She can also leap and glide over long distances as a precursor move leading into her next attack or as a maneuver to leave the scene of battle. In addition to the arrival of Lahn, a new Ancient Weapons Showdown mode has been introduced in Shadow Arena. Players will start this new mode with a Laytenn's Power Core and a Puturum's Power Core, which can be used to summon the Ancient Weapons Laytenn and Puturum. "Shadow Arena Regional Cup – Asia" is backto determine the best player of the Asia server. Players can sign up to participate in the tournament until July 12. Preliminary rounds will be held on July 22 and July 29, and the finals will be held on August 1. The total prize pool of the tournament is set to 10 million won (USD 8,300), and an award for Most Valuable Player voted by the tournament's casters will be among the many awards handed out for the tournament.



Best known for the MMORPG franchise Black Desert, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry. Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has since developed Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console, and is developing Shadow Arena for PC and console. All of Pearl Abyss' games are built on the company's own proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. The company is also developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 and is poised to continue its growth through 2020 and maintain its position as one of Asia's leaders in game development. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: www.pearlabyss.com Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200703/2848200-1 SOURCE Pearl Abyss

