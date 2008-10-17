[July 02, 2020] New Study Released on Latin American Consumers in the Age of COVID-19

MIAMI, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) has published a new study entitled The New COVID Consumer in Latin America which details the attitudes, behaviors and purchase intentions of e-commerce consumers in three Latin American markets: Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. Conducted in the first week of June 2020, this study of more than 2,000 LatAm consumers identifies 5 key segments that have emerged in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis: Retreaters (reduced their online purchases)

Maintainers (have not changed their online purchasing habits)

Adapters (are purchasing slightly more online)

Disruptors (are purchasing significantly more online)

Newbies (recently made online purchases for the first time) "Over 500 million consumers in Latin American and Caribbean markets have found themselves under quarantine for three months. Over one-third lost their jobs. Isolated, scared but resolute, Latin Americans have been forced to change how they consume, where they consume, and what they consume. Their priorities and loyalties are changing. This is a pivotal moment not to be missed by marketers," explains John Price, Managing Director of AMI. "This study is part of a new service we developed that's called COVID Consumer Snapshot Studies . We use innovative methodologies to quickly map out and execute studies within 2 weeks or less, allowing companies to adjust their plans and tactics as needed — or identify new opportunities," says Price. "Speed is essential in the time of COVID , and companies that can't pivot quickly will be left behind."



Key results from The New COVID Consumer in Latin America include: 43% of Latin American consumers are purchasing more online

12% are purchasing online for the first time

Of LatAm consumers purchasing significantly more online, 54% are women

Up to 52% of respondents reported gaining weight and nearly half reported sleeping worse during the crisis

Insurance, exercise and connectivity are top-of-mind priorities for consumer's next purchase. More detailed study results can be found on AMI's website.

Companies can also explore how they can work with AMI to order their own COVID Consumer Snapshot Studies, not only for the consumer market but also for B2B industries such as payments, healthcare, logistics and more. About Americas Market Intelligence

Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) is the premier market intelligence and strategy consultancy for Latin America, providing powerful research insights for companies to succeed in a wide range of verticals in the region, including payments, healthcare, logistics, mining, oil & gas, infrastructure, consumer goods and the industrial sector. Its customized research reports deliver data-based clarity and far-reaching strategic direction based on expert sources. Press contact: Abel Delgado, Digital Marketing Director, adelgado@americasmi.com Related Images covid-19-impact-on-latin-american.jpg COVID-19 Impact on Latin American Consumers Related Links LatAm Consumer Snapshot Studies View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-released-on-latin-american-consumers-in-the-age-of-covid-19-301087443.html SOURCE Americas Market Intelligence

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]