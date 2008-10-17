[July 02, 2020] New Features Added to TeamViewer Integration with ServiceNow

TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer®, a leading global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions, announced new integration capabilities with ServiceNow, available in the ServiceNow Store. The integration was initially introduced in 2016 and has been expanded upon, offering deeper and broader functionality, which now includes several enhancements aimed at improving IT asset and operational management for larger or complex organizations. The TeamViewer Remote Support Integration with ServiceNow enables IT departments and support agents to optimize communication with internal or external users to improve efficiency and increase customer satisfaction. The consolidated TeamViewer Dashboard provides an efficient way to manage multiple support requests at the same time, detailed reporting on how TeamViewer is used and the ability to also connect and take control of any device within the ServiceNow connected network in attended or unattended mode. Key enhancements include: Support for unattended remote control to corporate assets managed by ServiceNow

Ability to mass provision many devices programmatically for remote control, through ServiceNow CMDB (Configuration Management Database)

Central control of unattended access privileges with new security roles introduced

li>Automatic linking of CMDB items in any ServiceNow Task to enable one-click unattended remote control from any component the Asset is referenced (e.g. Incidents) Detailed central connection reports

For more information, please click here.



Alfredo Patron , executive vice president of business development at TeamViewer. "Our newly enhanced asset management also makes monitoring and IT maintenance tasks much more easily accomplished with automation and mass provisioning." Authorized administrators can easily deploy the TeamViewer integration with ServiceNow company-wide in just a few small steps, enabling remote support for all types of managed end-user and corporate end points directly from within the ServiceNow dashboard.

To leverage this integration, organizations will need a ServiceNow license and a compatible TeamViewer plan. For more information, go to https://www.teamviewer.com/en-us/integrations/servicenow/. About TeamViewer

As a leading global remote connectivity platform, TeamViewer empowers users to connect anyone, anything, anywhere, anytime. The company offers secure remote access, support, control and collaboration capabilities for online endpoints of any kind and supports businesses of all sizes to tap into their full digital potential. TeamViewer has been activated on more than 2 billion devices; up to 45 million devices are online concurrently. Founded in 2005 in Goeppingen, Germany, the company employs more than 800 people in offices across Europe, the US, and Asia Pacific. For more information, go to www.teamviewer.com and follow us on social media. Contact TeamViewer

