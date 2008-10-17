TMCnet News
New Features Added to TeamViewer Integration with ServiceNow
TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer®, a leading global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions, announced new integration capabilities with ServiceNow, available in the ServiceNow Store. The integration was initially introduced in 2016 and has been expanded upon, offering deeper and broader functionality, which now includes several enhancements aimed at improving IT asset and operational management for larger or complex organizations.
The TeamViewer Remote Support Integration with ServiceNow enables IT departments and support agents to optimize communication with internal or external users to improve efficiency and increase customer satisfaction. The consolidated TeamViewer Dashboard provides an efficient way to manage multiple support requests at the same time, detailed reporting on how TeamViewer is used and the ability to also connect and take control of any device within the ServiceNow connected network in attended or unattended mode.
Key enhancements include:
Authorized administrators can easily deploy the TeamViewer integration with ServiceNow company-wide in just a few small steps, enabling remote support for all types of managed end-user and corporate end points directly from within the ServiceNow dashboard.
To leverage this integration, organizations will need a ServiceNow license and a compatible TeamViewer plan. For more information, go to https://www.teamviewer.com/en-us/integrations/servicenow/.
