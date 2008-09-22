TMCnet News
New Raydiant Report Shows Just 12% of Sales Associates Worry Automation Will Replace Their Jobs
SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital signage and in-store experience solutions provider Raydiant has released the findings from their new report, the Reopening of Retail: Insights From 500 Sales Associates.
From May 21-27 2020, Raydiant surveyed 500 respondents who identified themselves as sales associates at brick-and-mortar retail locations. Survey respondents were all currently employed at the time they took the survey. Of the total group, 74% worked for major chains, such as Walmart or Nordstrom, while the remainder worked for independently owned businesses.
Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant said: "As brick-and-mortar retailers prepare to reopen, sales associates will play a critical role in creating in-store experiences that give customers a reason to visit their physical location. Forward-thinking operators will empower their sales associates by providing them with tools and training to create these experiences."
Key Findings:
About Raydiant:
Raydiant helps brick-and-mortar businesses create memorable in-store experiences by transforming their TVs into interactive digital signage that drive messaging, sales, and engagement. By simply plugging in Raydiant's hardware into any TV, users have access to their full experience platform where they can create and manage their in-store experience from anywhere. Founded in April 2017 and formerly known as Mira, Raydiant is backed by technology investors, including Bloomberg, Inc., Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic VC, and Ron Conway.
