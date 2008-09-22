[July 02, 2020] New Raydiant Report Shows Just 12% of Sales Associates Worry Automation Will Replace Their Jobs

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital signage and in-store experience solutions provider Raydiant has released the findings from their new report, the Reopening of Retail: Insights From 500 Sales Associates. From May 21-27 2020, Raydiant surveyed 500 respondents who identified themselves as sales associates at brick-and-mortar retail locations. Survey respondents were all currently employed at the time they took the survey. Of the total group, 74% worked for major chains, such as Walmart or Nordstrom, while the remainder worked for independently owned businesses. Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant said: "As brick-and-mortar retailers prepare to reopen, sales associates will play a critical role in creating in-store experiences that give customers a reason to visit their physical location. Forward-thinking operators will empower their sales associates by providing them with tools and training to create these experiences." Key Findings: Most sales associates who still have jobs believe they will keep them. Over 75% believed their jobs were secure, while 13% were concerned and the other 12% were not sure. Given the large numbers of associates who have already been laid off, retail workers have understandable doubts.

Over 75% believed their jobs were secure, while 13% were concerned and the other 12% were not sure. Given the large numbers of associates who have already been laid off, retail workers have understandable doubts. Sales associates aren't worried about losing their jobs to automation. Despite the noise about robots taking over more retail duties, saes associates remain unbothered. Our survey found that only 12% believed robots would replace their roles, with most associates believing robots would not affect them or they would work together.

Despite the noise about robots taking over more retail duties, saes associates remain unbothered. Our survey found that only 12% believed robots would replace their roles, with most associates believing robots would not affect them or they would work together. About half of sales associates feel protected — but not as protected as customers. Regarding workers' health, 48% believed their employers placed an extremely high priority on their well-being. When it came to customers, though, that number rose to 54.8%.

Regarding workers' health, 48% believed their employers placed an extremely high priority on their well-being. When it came to customers, though, that number rose to 54.8%. Retail workers expect more rigorous cleaning processes and curbside pickup to stay. Half of survey respondents said their stores had implemented stricter cleaning and sanitary procedures, and 43% expected to keep those procedures after the pandemic. For curbside pickup, 29% said their stores had adopted the change and 23% expected the offering to become permanent.



HERE. About Raydiant:

Raydiant helps brick-and-mortar businesses create memorable in-store experiences by transforming their TVs into interactive digital signage that drive messaging, sales, and engagement. By simply plugging in Raydiant's hardware into any TV, users have access to their full experience platform where they can create and manage their in-store experience from anywhere. Founded in April 2017 and formerly known as Mira, Raydiant is backed by technology investors, including Bloomberg, Inc., Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic VC, and Ron Conway. Media Contact: Holly Hitchcock

Holly@FrontLines.io Related Images report-insights.png

Report Insights View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-raydiant-report-shows-just-12-of-sales-associates-worry-automation-will-replace-their-jobs-301087325.html SOURCE Raydiant

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]