[June 30, 2020] New Riskonnect All-Stars Program Celebrates Key Players in the Global Risk Management Community

Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (iRM) solutions, today announces Riskonnect All-Stars, a new program recognizing risk management practitioners who have stepped up to help their organizations navigate the global health crisis. The showcase includes risk all-stars from 11 different industries and several Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 organizations. "The COVID-19 pandemic threw risk professionals into the organizational spotlight overnight. The function delivered in a big way," said Andrea Brody, chief marketing officer at Riskonnect. "Risk professionals are key to an organization's success, especially during times of crisis and recovery. The profession works diligently to protect the business and should be celebrated for its determination and success." The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipates riskmanagement job growth of 19% through 2026. This rate, which is a faster average than most occupations, is expected to pick up even further as organizations ramp up hiring to strengthen the risk management function in the wake of the pandemic.



"The demand for risk talent and expertise has never been more urgent. The field is bright for both existing and rising practitioners, and we're excited to raise awareness of the important contributions the function makes every day," added Brody. The selected Riskonnect All-Stars work across a variety of industries, including healthcare, education, non-profit, hospitality, food, energy, logistics and transportation, and the business, risk, and insurance services sectors. Each practitioner shares their personal journey to risk and compliance, including how they got into the profession and their advice for those starting out in their risk management career.

To learn more about the Riskonnect All-Stars and read their stories, please visit here. About Riskonnect Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider that empowers organizations to anticipate, manage, and respond in real-time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise. Through its unique risk correlation technology, over 900 customers across six continents are benefitting from actionable insights that have not been previously attainable to deliver better business outcomes. To learn more, visit riskonnect.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630005217/en/

