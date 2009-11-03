[June 30, 2020] New Vista Solutions and IncentiFind Make Green Incentive Data Available to the NCRA Network of Credit Reporting Agencies - Benefiting Lenders and Property Owners

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Vista Solutions (NVS) has partnered with IncentiFind to create The Quick Summary and The Green Report, two products designed to help property owners take advantage of cost-saving incentives for their new construction or renovation projects that incorporate energy-efficient measures and upgrades. NVS has provided settlement services products to mortgage lenders since 2007. IncentiFind houses and maintains the nation's only comprehensive database of more than 12,000 government and utility-backed real estate and home improvement incentives. Their new products make it easier for property owners (both residential and commercial) to find incentives — and mortgage lenders are benefiting from their role as a distribution channel. The National Consumer Reporting Association (NCRA) is working with NVS and IncentiFind to bring The Quick Summary and The Green Report to hundreds of credit reporting agencies across the U.S. The agencies can offer the reports to property managers who are looking for ways to save energy, and to their lender customers who will, in turn, make the information available to their borrowers. NCRA's members providing consumer reports to the multi-family housing industry will be able to help their landlord and property management clients become more energy efficient and save money. "We believe The Quick Summary and The Green Report present a unique opportunity for credit reporting agencies to strengthen relationships with their lender customers while adding value to their services and benefiting from added revenue in the process — and we're helping property owners save money and promote energy efficiency — so it's a win-win for all", stated Terry Clemans, Executive Director at NCRA. Jesse Rivera, CEO at New Vista Solutions added, "We're excited about this roll- out to credit reporting agencies and look forward to working with Terry and the NCRA to facilitate that process. Our goal is to get these reports into the hands of those who will benefit the most — propertyowners — and we're happy to have the cooperation and involvement of the lending community."



The Quick Summary provides a high-level overview of real estate and home improvement incentives based on the property's address. It is designed to be a low-price-point marketing tool for lenders who are (1) promoting home equity products to existing borrowers with tappable equity, (2) seeking new customers who need to finance home renovations or (3) working with property owners who are constructing or renovating commercial buildings. It makes the borrower aware of cost-saving incentives they might not otherwise know about, introduces them to The Green Report, and strengthens the lender/borrower relationship. The Green Report provides a detailed, property-specific list of real estate and home improvement incentives available to a property owner. It is designed to inform property owners of incentives they are eligible for and to assist them in applying to the incentives that help lower costs of the improvements / construction.

About New Vista Solutions (NVS) New Vista Solutions is a full-service vendor management company for residential and commercial mortgage lenders, offering a suite of compliant, technology-driven settlement services products through a national network of best-in-class service providers. Additionally, NVS is pioneering new products in the green energy space which promote awareness of financial incentives available to property owners who incorporate energy-efficiency into their new construction and renovation projects. For more information, visit NewVistaSolutions.com About the National Consumer Reporting Association (NCRA) The NCRA, founded in 1992, is a national trade organization of consumer reporting agencies and associated professionals that provide products and services to hundreds of thousands of credit grantors, landlords, property managers, employers and all types of general businesses helping then make informed business decisions. NCRA's membership includes 80% of the mortgage credit reporting agencies in the United States that can produce a credit report that meets the requirements of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and HUD for mortgage lending. Additionally, our members are the leading providers of reports for resident screening which has NCRA's focus specifically on the needs of America's Housing Industry. NCRA shares its knowledge and understanding of the industry with its members through the Annual Conference, Educational Tele-Seminars, and educational publications. NCRA also provides members value added strategic partnerships, like this relationship with NVS to assist members in growing their businesses and strengthening their relationship with their customers. Contact: Jesse Rivera, CEO at NVS

