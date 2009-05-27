[June 29, 2020] New buck-boost battery chargers deliver 50% greater power density and three times faster charging for USB Type-C™, USB PD and wireless dual-input charging

DALLAS, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today introduced the industry's smallest buck-boost battery charger integrated circuits, which integrate power-path management for maximum power density and universal and fast charging at up to 97% efficiency. The BQ25790 and BQ25792 support efficient charging and 10 times lower quiescent current through USB Type-C™ and USB Power Delivery (PD) ports in small personal electronics, portable medical devices and building automation applications. For more information, see www.ti.com/BQ25790-pr and www.ti.com/BQ25792-pr. Deliver ultra-fast charging in wired, wireless or on-the-go adapters

The BQ25790 and BQ25792 offer the flexibility to charge batteries with one to four cells in a series and up to 5 A of charging current across the full input-voltage range (3.6 V to 24 V) for USB Type-C and USB PD applications. The chargers' integrated dual-input selector supports multiple power sources, including wireless, USB, barrel jack and solar charging, while delivering fast charging – 97% efficiency at 30 W. Universal charging enables portable medical devices, such as blood-pressure monitors and low-power continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, to charge from car adapters or USB-PD adapters, bringing a new level of flexibility and convenience to portable medical devices. On-the-go (OTG) charging is supported with a bi-directional operation for forward and reverse charging. For more information, read the article, "Universal and fast charging a future trend for battery charging applications." Design smaller, more powerful applications with 50% greater power density

The chargers deliver 155 mW/mm2 (100 W/in2) of power – up to two times more than competitive devices. Helping engineers reduce solution size and bill of materials (BOM), the new buck-boost chargers are the industry's first to fully integrate the following components: switching metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs), a battery FET, current-sensing circuits and a dual-input selector. The reduction in component count is particularly valuable for applications such as smart speakers, which are shrinking in size and cost as market adoption increases.



To learn more, read the article, "Maximize power density with buck-boost charging and USB Type-C Power Delivery." Maximize battery run time with ultra-low power consumption

The BQ25790 and BQ25792 are the industry's first multicell buck-boost battery chargers with less than 1 µA of quiescent current, delivering at least five times longer shelf life than competitive devices through a dual ship mode and shutdown function that delivers up to 10 times lower quiescent current. Combined with an extremely low battery FET resistance of 8 mO, engineers can further maximize battery run time for applications that require long periods of operation.

For example, video doorbell applications that typically rely on an A/C power supply can operate without interruption when the primary source of power switches to the battery pack. By helping reduce power consumption and power loss through heat dissipation, TI's chargers enable video doorbells to run longer on battery power. Package, availability and pricing

The BQ25790 is now available from TI and authorized distributors in 2.9-mm-by-3.3-mm, 56-pin wafer chip scale package (WCSP). The BQ25792 is now available from TI and authorized distributors in a 4-mm-by-4-mm, 29-pin quad flat no-lead (QFN) package. Full and custom-quantity reels are available on TI.com and through other channels. Pricing starts at US$2.29 and US$2.29 in 1,000-unit quantities, respectively.The BQ25790EVM evaluation module is available on TI.com for US$149. Multiple payment and shipping options are available on TI.com. About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) has been making progress possible for decades. We are a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips. Our approximately 80,000 products help our nearly 100,000 customers efficiently manage power, accurately sense and transmit data, and provide the core control or processing in their designs, going into markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – opening new markets and making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as engineering progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com. Trademarks

All registered trademarks and other trademarks belong to their respective owners. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-buck-boost-battery-chargers-deliver-50-greater-power-density-and-three-times-faster-charging-for-usb-type-c-usb-pd-and-wireless-dual-input-charging-301084513.html SOURCE Texas Instruments

