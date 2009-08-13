[June 24, 2020] New VetSuccess and ezyVet Partnership Enables Deeper Data Insights for Veterinary Practices

TORONTO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to a new partnership between veterinary analytics leader, VetSuccess , and innovative, cloud-based practice management software provider, ezyVet , veterinary practices now have access to deeper data insights and performance metrics. Founded in 2006 with headquarters in New Zealand, ezyVet offers intuitive, affordable, and customizable veterinary practice management software globally. Since 2011, VetSuccess has honed the ability to make sense of veterinary practice management data, serving up reliable, consistent, and easy-to-understand metrics to practices. The integration between the two companies allows ezyVet customers to directly connect with VetSuccess and receive the full suite of VetSuccess products : monthly performance reports, daily dashboards, and automated marketing solutions. According to ezyVet Partner Manager David Chen, "Automation is a key piece of our mission to serve veterinary pactices. We chose to partner with VetSuccess for analytics because of their ability to provide our customers with easy, automated access to the critical KPIs, metrics, and benchmarks needed for success."



VetSuccess is known in the veterinary industry for a relentless focus on simplifying and normalizing complex layers of practice management codes into clear, actionable data. With this partnership, VetSuccess furthers its mission to help all veterinary practices continue to use data to care for their practices like they care for their patients. "We're thrilled to partner with ezyVet and empower their customers with solutions to help them improve the health of their businesses," says VetSuccess CEO and Founder Martin Traub-Werner. "This integration makes it easy for veterinary practices to connect with the story their data is telling and take action as needed."

VetSuccess provides practice performance reports, dashboards, and automated marketing solutions for veterinary practices and industry partners. As the industry's definitive analytics experts, VetSuccess makes sense of veterinary data and turns it into actionable information, metrics, and benchmarks. VetSuccess harnesses the power of data to help veterinary practices and partners stay one step ahead. About ezyVet

ezyVet is the next generation of Practice Management Software that improves the lives of vets, pets, and people. Designed in partnership with leading veterinarians, ezyVet is the solution of choice for veterinary professionals who want to save time, grow their business, and deliver excellence in all aspects of veterinary care. While product and service innovation are at its core, their partnership with customers and passion to make a difference to the animal health industry set them apart. ezyVet is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand with offices in Dallas, Texas and London, England. Press contacts:

