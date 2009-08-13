[June 24, 2020] New Actian Vector for Hadoop Enables Real-Time and Operational Analytics

Actian, the leader in hybrid cloud data warehousing and data integration, today announced general availability for Actian Vector for Hadoop, its upgraded SQL database designed to provide high performance analytics and real-time data updates explicitly for Hadoop. Enabling real-time and operational analytics not previously feasible on Hadoop, the new Vector for Hadoop provides support for machine learning, optimized workload management and a seamless onramp to the cloud so enterprises can get the most out of their Hadoop investments. Constraints on existing data lake infrastructures, combined with current market conditions and budgetary pressures, are preventing IT leaders from gaining the most value from their existing Hadoop data lake investments. With this challenge in mind, Actian developed Vector for Hadoop, making it possible for enterprises to take full advantage of the data sets at their disposal. "Hadoop is designed for scale, but insights are needed at lightspeed, which can mean the difference between business growth or failure," said Emma McGrattan, SVP Engineering at Actian. "With that in mind, Actian Vector for Hadoop is making it possible for our customers' existing Hadoop data lakes to take on new operational analytics challenges, which traditional Hadoop SQL applications have historically struggled to address." Vector for Hadoop uses a combination of advanced performance capabilities such as patented vector processing and in-CPU cache optimization technology to eliminate bottlenecks commonly encountered by other SQL acceleration products. Independent benchmarks demonstrated a more tan 100X performance advantage with Actian Vector for Hadoop over Apache Impala. In addition, Vector delivers optimized access to common Hadoop data file formats through its innovative Spark connector, giving IT teams the ability to perform functions like complex SQL joins across different table types, and serve as a faster query execution engine for SparkSQL and Spark R applications.



"As an innovative provider of leading network monitoring solutions to manage global transportation and mobile systems, Expandium, a leading provider of network monitoring solutions for mobile operators, pushes the edge of Big Data technologies, starting with Actian Vector," said Rodolphe Guillard, software team leader, Expandium. "With explosive growth in mobile data, we've developed our new network intelligence platform to scale up on Actian Vector to perform near real-time data ingestion in a production environment. We're excited about employing Actian's new native Spark integration to stream data to machine learning solutions to sustain our technical leadership." Vector for Hadoop is building on its performance heritage and unique capabilities while also making it easy for organizations to migrate their applications to the cloud. This latest Vector 6.0 release includes a broad array of performance enhancements and capabilities optimized to enable IT to get more out of their existing investments including some key highlighted features listed below:

Combined Native Hadoop and Spark Tables with Vector Tables , giving customers the ability to register Hadoop data files (such as Parquet, ORC, and CSV files) as tables in Vector for Hadoop and to join these external tables with native Vector tables. In this regard, Vector in Hadoop provides the fastest analytics execution against these data formats, even faster than their native query engines.

, giving customers the ability to register Hadoop data files (such as Parquet, ORC, and CSV files) as tables in Vector for Hadoop and to join these external tables with native Vector tables. In this regard, Vector in Hadoop provides the fastest analytics execution against these data formats, even faster than their native query engines. Comprehensive, enterprise-grade security integration , with dynamic data masking, column-level data at rest encryption, data in motion encryption, discretionary access control, security auditing with SQL addressable audit logs, and security alarms.

, with dynamic data masking, column-level data at rest encryption, data in motion encryption, discretionary access control, security auditing with SQL addressable audit logs, and security alarms. Faster machine learning (ML) execution capabilities , enabling businesses to deploy ML models that run alongside the database leveraging Vector's new UDF capabilities. By deploying machine learning models alongside the Vector database, data movement is reduced, thus allowing for faster scoring of data.

, enabling businesses to deploy ML models that run alongside the database leveraging Vector's new UDF capabilities. By deploying machine learning models alongside the Vector database, data movement is reduced, thus allowing for faster scoring of data. User-defined function (UDF) support extends the database to perform operations not available through built-in, system-defined functions, giving users the capability to create Scalar UDFs to run JavaScript of Python code alongside SQL statements in a single query.

extends the database to perform operations not available through built-in, system-defined functions, giving users the capability to create Scalar UDFs to run JavaScript of Python code alongside SQL statements in a single query. Comprehensive workload management enables the control of the database access mode, limiting the row count returned by a given query, and the ability to abort queries should they reach pre-defined limits.

enables the control of the database access mode, limiting the row count returned by a given query, and the ability to abort queries should they reach pre-defined limits. JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) support allows customers to combine NoSQL and relational concepts in the same database. For more information and to get Vector for Hadoop, please visit https://www.actian.com/lp/actian-vector-sql-accelerator-for-hadoop/ About Actian Actian, the hybrid data management, analytics, and integration company, delivers data as a competitive advantage to thousands of organizations worldwide. Through the deployment of innovative, enterprise-class, hybrid data products, fully managed cloud services, mobile and IoT Edge data management, and industry solutions Actian ensures that business-critical systems can analyze, transact and connect at their very best - both on-premise and in the cloud. Thousands of forward-thinking organizations around the globe trust Actian to help them solve their toughest data challenges to transform how they run their businesses…with data. For more, visit http://www.actian.com. "Actian" is a trademark of Actian Corporation and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, trade names, service marks, and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005189/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]