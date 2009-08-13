[June 24, 2020] New App Enhances Communication Between Senior Living Residents and their Care Team During the COVID-19 Crisis & Beyond

MINNETONKA, Minn., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NOTIFY, an industry-leading platform that provides nurse call technology, low voltage systems and communications technology to senior living communities, is proud to announce the launch of its new app, NOTIFY Communications. This unique software solution is being rolled out in direct response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the numerous challenges being faced by senior care living residents, caregivers and loved ones as a result of the pandemic. NOTIFY Communications is a single platform video, voice and text app that enables seniors to instantly connect with members of their professional care team, family and friends with just the push of a button. It combines everything into one easy-to-use app that is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The app is designed to ease the burdens being placed on health care providers during the pandemic by enabling virtual visits that limit their exposure to the virus. The app enhances staffing efficiency so health care providers can spend more time where they are needed most. NOTIFY Communications also alleviates the kind of loneliness that residents can experience when they're not in regular contact with their friends and loved ones by providing and facilitating seamless communications between residents and their care team. NOTIFY Communications is already in use in communities in California, Florida, Minnesota, Texas and Washington. "The spread of COVID-19 has underscored some of the problems that have existed in senior livng communities for many years," said Greg Robertson, NOTIFY's Chief Strategy Officer and General Manager. "Residents' vulnerability and loneliness have increased dramatically in the last several months, resulting in a profound spike in the number of pendant and pull cord alerts that caregivers receive every day. In many cases, this number is more than three times the average. We tapped into our decades of experience in senior housing to create a solution that will allow for more face-to-face contact between residents and their network of supporters, combatting loneliness while simultaneously improving staff efficiencies."



NOTIFY Communications leans on a "big button" user interface for residents, making it easy for them to select who they would like to call, text or video chat. The ability to video chat with anyone, anywhere, helps minimize social isolation for seniors and allows them to stay in-the-know. It also implements an SOS feature should they need of serious help while away from their residence. This technology eliminates the need for residents to learn how to operate a multitude of different communications tools. NOTIFY Communications is already demonstrating its ability to facilitate virtual visits, cutting down on unnecessary calls and increasing efficiencies for health care providers that are struggling to keep up with the demands that COVID-19 has placed on their communities. The NOTIFY Communications real-time dashboards and data reports provide managers with resident user summaries, caregiver consultation history communications records and more to aid in overall administrative monitoring and accountability. NOTIFY also preserves detailed electronic records of interactions between care team members, residents and families. The app includes a polling function that allows the care team to survey the entire community and measure resident responses such as daily "I'm OK" self-reporting safety checks.

Now more than ever, there is a need for safer and more efficient communications with senior living residents and their staff, friends and family. As nursing homes and senior care communities start reopening after a months-long lockdown, staff and residents can feel confident in their health and safety with the help of NOTIFY Communications. About NOTIFY Communications NOTIFY Communications is a secure, HIPAA-compliant video, text and voice telehealth app that provides essential communications capabilities, enabling seniors to securely connect with their caregivers, healthcare providers, families and friends. NOTIFY Communications is available in the United States and Canada and can be installed in a community within minutes. For more information on NOTIFY Communications and NOTIFY please go to www.notifync.com. Media Contact:

Matt House

347-907-2595

Matt.House@clydegroup.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-app-enhances-communication-between-senior-living-residents-and-their-care-team-during-the-covid-19-crisis--beyond-301082539.html SOURCE NOTIFY

