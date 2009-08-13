[June 24, 2020] New OpenMarket Platform Helps Companies Transform CX Strategies Effortlessly

OpenMarket, an Amdocs (News - Alert) company, today launched indigo, a new type of mobile engagement platform designed to help businesses more easily and effectively communicate with their customers and employees. The cloud-based platform will transform how millions of companies across the world re-establish themselves as they emerge from COVID-19 lockdown - as consumers continue to navigate the disruption caused by the pandemic, mobile messaging will be an even more important and trusted communication channel. indigo by OpenMarket (News - Alert), has been built with insights gained from trillions of messages transported by OpenMarket over 20 years. It empowers less technical people with little or no mobile messaging expertise to set up best-in-class, automated and optimized campaigns across SMS, RCS and MMS. The powerful new platform features templated campaigns (created by domain experts), in-built best-practice insights, artificial intelligence, advanced spam and smishing filters and direct access to a global, multi-channel messaging network. It will also help brands to more deeply understand customer behaviour and campaign performance by enabling real-time querying, data visualizations and in-depth reports. All of this will enable brands to transform their CX by helping them deliver empathetic messages to their customers around the world in the moments that matter most to them. "For too long businesses have been held back by the complexity of the mobile ecosystem," said Jonathan Morgan (News - Alert) , CEO, OpenMarket. "According to our Empathy in the Age of AI research1, which surveyed more than 4,000 consumers and 600 customer-focused leaders, an overwhelming majority of CX leaders are calling for communication platforms that are easy to use, easy to integrate and provide customer insights to improve their CX journeys. indigo has been designed specifically to address these needs. With the launch of indigo we are taking huge strides in our journey to remove friction and create flow for our customers and our customers' customers." indigo by OpenMarket will also enable brands to send messagesthat show their company name and logo instead of a phone number. indigo takes an existing SMS and automatically upgrades it to a branded message whenever a capable device is detected. Branded Messaging provides customers with a better experience and peace of mind that the message they received is legitimate. It gives companies a unique opportunity for brand visibility, increased customer engagement, greater revenues and better customer insights.



"Communicating with your customers and employees has always been important, but getting that communication right, is now critical," Morgan continued. "As the world emerges from the pandemic, the spotlight is on businesses to keep their customers and employees informed as things change and progress. With indigo, every business, small or large, will now have access to best-in-class tools to effortlessly improve their CX. indigo has been specifically built with business operations in mind so that anyone within an organisation can easily create automated mobile messaging campaigns that effectively engage customers in a way that best suits them." As businesses begin to re-engage and consumers readjust to the 'new normal', brands can take advantage of the opportunity that OpenMarket provides to communicate purposefully with their audiences. The ongoing pandemic-uncertainty that communities face need not be experienced through their interactions with brands. For the companies that need stable and effective methods of communication in an unstable world, indigo by OpenMarket offers decades of experience in mobile messaging that combines timely and reliable delivery with successful brand engagement.

To learn more about indigo by OpenMarket, please visit: https://www.openmarket.com/indigo/ About OpenMarket OpenMarket helps the biggest brands in the world use mobile messaging to connect with their customers in the moments that count. When they need to be there and be responsive in real-time. When customer experience isn't just a buzzword: it's an obsession. OpenMarket combines a powerful, scalable and reliable platform with a deep understanding of how text messaging can transform business processes. It works closely with clients to deliver timely, useful and context-sensitive mobile messaging that surprises and delights their customers around the world at massive scale. OpenMarket calls this the Empathetic Interaction™ and it is changing the way enterprises engage with their customers. With trusted relationships with mobile operators across the globe, OpenMarket offers faster time to market, and ongoing support for its enterprise customers. OpenMarket is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with regional offices in Detroit, London, Sydney, Pune, and Guadalajara. https://www.openmarket.com/ About Amdocs Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to the world's most successful communications and media companies. As our customers reinvent themselves, we enable their digital and network transformation through innovative solutions, delivery expertise and intelligent operations. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $3.9 billion in fiscal 2017. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com. 1 OpenMarket. (2019). Empathy in the Age of AI - a research study. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005259/en/

