[June 23, 2020] New World Boss Enraged Giath Now Available in Black Desert Mobile

SEOUL, South Korea, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that the fearsome World Boss Enraged Giath has arrived in Black Desert Mobile. Adventurers are strongly encouraged to train themselves before engaging this powerful new monster in combat. The new World Boss became even more powerful when a great rage began to swell up inside Giath, Chief of the Goblins. Giath was infuriated by Adventurers frequently ravaging the Goblin homelands, which led to him having nightmares. As a result, Enraged Giath is now determined to unleash terrible nightmares on anyone who tries to trespass in his forest. Adventurers who wish to participate in raids against this monster must be level 35 or higher. /p>



About Black Desert Black Desert is Pearl Abyss' open-world action MMORPG with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs. About Pearl Abyss Best known for the MMORPG franchise Black Desert, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry. Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has since developed Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console, and is developing Shadow Arena for PC and console. All of Pearl Abyss' games are built on the company's own proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. The company is also developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 and is poised to continue its growth through 2020 and maintain its position as one of Asia's leaders in game development. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: www.pearlabyss.com Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200623/2838715-1 SOURCE Pearl Abyss

