[June 23, 2020] New Memory Device Delivers Data-Intensive Processing to Advanced Mission Computing and Sensor Processing Applications

ANDOVER, Mass., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced volume production of its newest, high-density (HD) secure memory device, with the most capacity in the smallest form factor available. Mercury takes data-intensive processing applications to the edge by embedding 4GB of double data rate third-generation (DDR3) synchronous dynamic random-access memory (SDRAM) in a compact, ruggedized package for optimal data center-grade performance in harsh environments.

“Our new 4GB HD DDR3 module is an innovative offering for our customers’ volatile memory requirements, with the largest capacity available in the smallest form factor, making it ideal for use in modern commercial avionics, missile guidance subsystems, and radar applications,” said Chris Opoczynski, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury’s Microelectronics Secure Solutions group. “Our industry-leading HD memory modules are another proof point of our commitment to making trusted, secure, mission-critical solutions profoundly more accessible and affordable to aerospace and defense.” Avionics, mission computing, and sensor processing subsystems are tasked with analyzing multiple streams of data simultaneously, requiring increasing amounts of system memory. Storing large volumes of memory often requires a circuit board consisting of several smaller memory blocks which are difficult to fit into size-constrained applications. With Mercury’s space-saving DDR3 device, multiple blocks of memory are consolidated into a single device smaller than a quarter, providing a 59% space savings compared to traditional 4GB DDR3 memory. By using this smaller form factor device, system architects can take full advantage of the latest edge-processing modules, bringing AI-level functionality to the harshest environments. Mercury’s memory products are designed and manufactured in U.S.-based Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA) trusted facilities, using only materials and components from highly scrutinized, trusted vendors. The Company’s secure and trusted supply chain is essential for ensuring the intended operation of customers’ mission-critical processing systems. Mercury is accelerating innovation for its customers as the Company bridges the gap between commercial technology and defense applications to meet the industry’s current and emerging needs. For more information, or to place an order for the 4GB HD DDR3 secure memory device, visit mrcy.com/DDR3 or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.



Mercury Systems is the leader in making trusted, secure mission-critical technologies profoundly more accessible to the aerospace and defense industries. Optimized for customer and mission success, our innovative solutions power more than 300 critical aerospace and defense programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., and with manufacturing and design facilities around the world, Mercury specializes in engineering, adapting and manufacturing new solutions purpose-built to meet the industry’s current and emerging high-tech needs. Our employees are committed to Innovation that Matters®. To learn more, visit mrcy.com , or follow us on Twitter . Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services described herein and to fiscal 2020 business performance and beyond and the Company’s plans for growth and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of any U.S. Federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company's products, shortages in components, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings, or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, increases in interest rates, changes to cyber-security regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, and as updated by the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on April 28, 2020. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

Contact:

Robert McGrail, Director of Corporate Communications

Mercury Systems, Inc.

+1 978-967-1366 / rmcgrail@mrcy.com Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective holders. A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4e5cc6e-0326-4ddd-82db-3824547b59d1

