New study finds that COVID-19 is solidifying Gen Z's core characteristics and values particularly their cautious approach to spending, their aspirations for a more just world and their optimism

NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen Z planet LLC, a research and advisory firm focused on the next generation of culture-creators, employees and consumers, today released the results of its study on Generation Z's behaviors, values and attitudes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The study reveals that while the pandemic is clearly a "defining moment" in the lives of Gen Zers, it is also just one of a series of pivotal events that have taken place in their short lives and reinforces their belief that change is constant. "We found that while the pandemic has stirred up every aspect of their lives, their core values, attitudes and the way they think about consumption remain unshaken. If anything, the pandemic seems to be solidifying some of the generational characteristics they already possess, particularly their cautious approach to spending, their aspirations for a more just world and their optimism," said Hana Ben-Shabat, Founder of Gen Z planet. "For brands seeking to connect with this generation this means thinking strategically about their pricing architecture, the overall value they deliver and a renewed emphasis on being a good orporate citizen."



Ben-Shabat added that among the survey's key takeaways, the one that should excite retailers the most is that 73 percent of those surveyed said that as the country begins to open up, they plan to go to stores, particularly local ones, as much or even more than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic began. "The pandemic has highlighted the vulnerabilities of small businesses and the need to support them. As a result, 40 percent of survey respondents said that going forward they will aim to support local small businesses," said Ben-Shabat. "Gen Zers also have been paying close attention to how brands have responded to both the pandemic and recent protests against systemic racism, gravitating towards purpose-driven brands and favoring actions over words."

About the Study

The study is based on two surveys, each sampling 500 members of Generation Z ages 18-22 with composition aligned with US Census. The surveys were conducted in late May and early June of 2020 and aimed to establish how the COVID-19 pandemic is shaping the views and consumption behaviors of Gen Z. About Gen Z planet

Gen Z planet is a research and advisory firm focused on the next generation of culture-creators, employees, and consumers. With insight and imagination at the center of everything we do, we help our clients to successfully navigate the inevitable wave of change that Gen Z is bringing and by doing so contribute to a successful integration of the next generation into society and business.

