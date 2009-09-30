[June 23, 2020] New Net Technologies (NNT) Ramps Up Channel Investment With Launch Of Partner First Program And Key Channel Hire

ATLANTA, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Net Technologies (NNT), a leader in cybersecurity and compliance software, today announced its new global Partner First Program to expand its market reach and empower customers to take advantage of the value of NNT's SecureOps solution set through a growing network of reseller partners. Encompassing silver and gold tiers, partners will gain access at each level to sales support, including sales enablement and leads, discounts, demos, technical support and training, co-branded materials and customizable marketing programs. "Partners are looking for innovative and robust security solutions to address customer challenges and programs that will drive their own business growth," said Mark Kerrison, CEO at NNT. He defines the program as being "dedicated to its partner community and designed to accelerate growth through a high-value, global Partner First Program that offers competitive margins." In line with the launch of the new partner program, NNT kicked off its channel expansion with the hiring of Rachel Hanna as Channel Sales Manager. Rachel leads the cybersecurity company in the planning and execution of its partner go-to-market strategy and her responsibilities include managing the partner program, enablement, incentives, and field alignment to ensure both partner and customer success. "I look forward to working with this talented and experienced team that delivers powerful security solutions nd innovation to the complex pain-points enterprise organizations face today," said Hanna. "It's an exciting opportunity to bring such a timely and compelling offering to the channel that simplifies cybersecurity and compliance with massive cost savings for customers," added Hanna.



With thousands of customers globally, NNT is experiencing excellent growth, both in terms of new customers and average annual recurring revenue. "We're looking to work with partners that are happy to develop their technical skills to provide true value to the customer," said Hanna. "Our team will work closely with partners to enable them to find quality leads with sales and marketing, support initial customer engagements and work shoulder-to-shoulder to help them win customers and become independently capable of delivering our solutions to users everywhere," she added. Channel partners who wish to know more should visit: https://partners.nntws.com/

NNT is the leading provider of SecureOps™. SecureOps™ combines the essential, foundational security controls as prescribed by all leading security frameworks such as CIS and NIST with the operational discipline of change management. By ensuring you have the prescribed essential security controls in place combined with the ability to correlate changes within your environment with an approved ticket or set of intelligent rules, organizations are able to prevent and protect themselves against all forms of breach as well as gaining full control of changes for both security and operational peace of mind. For more information, visit www.newnettechnologies.com Media Contact

