[June 22, 2020] New Digital Health Innovations to Zimmer Biomet mymobility® Aim to Transform and Enhance Joint Replacement Standard of Care

WARSAW, Ind., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, today announced new features of mymobility with Apple Watch, creating a first-of-its-kind remote care management system. These new features expand upon the existing work between Apple and Zimmer Biomet, who together launched the mymobility care management system in October 2018 to transform the pre- and post-operative joint replacement experience. Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8739251-zimmer-biomet-mymobility-wwdc-2020/ With the addition of new mobility metrics to measure gait quality, mymobility will provide healthcare professionals with even more virtual touchpoints and real-time patient information to enhance their decision-making process, while patients will continue to receive a connected and customizable experience throughout their episode of care. Apple is demonstrating these features to developers during this year's virtual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), June 22 to 26, 2020. With the patient's permission, the new gait quality metrics leverage the power of Apple's ecosystem by using sensors in the Apple Watch and iPhone to passively collect walking speed and double-support time (period of time when both feet are in contact with the ground) when walking on flat level surfaces – without GPS. These gait quality measurement features will be available to hip and knee joint replacement patients and their healthcare professionals through the mymobility digital platform later this year. "Digital transformation of care has been central to Zimmer Biomet's ongoing evolution and growth prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and is even more important now," said Bryan Hanson, President and CEO of Zimmer Biomet. "Through mymobility with Apple Watch, we are providing new and effective ways to optimize the patient experience and mitigate patient issues, withut requiring additional in-office visits."



mymobility's new gait quality metrics from Apple Watch enable healthcare professionals to compare their patients' progress against a database to better manage post-operative care and potentially identify issues. These new metrics will also be added to Zimmer Biomet's OrthoIntel Orthopedic Intelligence Platform created for the purpose of helping to uncover new clinical insights for surgeons and their care teams. "While many patients progress according to the treatment plan and their goals, this isn't the case for all patients. The gait tracking features and automated check-in notifications can help identify which patients aren't recovering as expected and what factors might be contributing," said Dr. Andrew Freiberg, Chief Medical Officer of Zimmer Biomet. "This real-time data sharing and new gait measurement feature help provide care teams with more oversight and guidance related to their patients' recovery through a highly engaged and connected joint replacement experience."

To learn more about mymobility with Apple Watch, visit https://www.zimmerbiomet.com/medical-professionals/zb-connect/mymobility.html About mymobility® The mymobility digital platform is a care management system on a patient's wrist that uses iPhone and Apple Watch to facilitate a new level of connection between patients and their surgical care teams. By collecting and monitoring objective data about patients' surgical preparation and recovery, mymobility with Apple Watch helps surgeons deliver better support and guidance to their patients throughout their surgical journey. About OrthoIntel Orthopedic Intelligence Platform The OrthoIntel Orthopedic Intelligence Platform connects the pre-, intra- and post-operative data gathered through the mymobility digital platform and ROSA® Knee System to help uncover new clinical insights throughout the episode of care. These insights are intended to help surgeons and care teams make informed decisions and improve care. About the Company Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products. We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives. We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Zimmer Biomet's expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see Zimmer Biomet's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Zimmer Biomet's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Zimmer Biomet disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this news release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this news release. ZBH-Corp View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-digital-health-innovations-to-zimmer-biomet-mymobility-aim-to-transform-and-enhance-joint-replacement-standard-of-care-301081307.html SOURCE Zimmer Biomet

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]