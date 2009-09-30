[June 22, 2020] New Research-Based Certification Awarded to Voxy for Product Design Efficacy

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voxy has earned the Research-Based Design product certification from Digital Promise, which confirms a link between research on how students learn and Voxy's product's design. The new product certification is intended to serve as a rigorous, reliable signal for consumers, including school administrators, educators, and families, looking for evidence of research-based educational technology products. "In the aftermath of the pandemic and widespread distance learning, it has never been more important for organizations and schools to quickly and reliably gauge the efficacy of online learning technology," said Katie Nielson, Voxy's Chief Education Officer. "This certification demonstrates Voxy's unique ability to help English language learners (ELLs) succeed in school and after graduation." Voxy uses machine learning to personalize content and adapt online English language instruction. Its technology was recently evaluated by American Institutes for Research (AIR) in a study that found community college students who used Voxy had larger English language proficiency gains than their peers in the comparison group who used a different software. "Schools and families want to know which edtech products can actually help students learn," said Karen Cator, president and CEO of Digital Promis. "Digital Promise's Product Certifications are designed to help strengthen consumers' confidence in choosing research-based products, while recognizing product developers doing the important work of incorporating valid research into their designs."



After nearly a decade of edtech marketplace research, Digital Promise recognized that while consumers want to know whether a product will improve learning, there is a strong distrust of product-authored studies. Additionally, edtech efficacy or pilot studies conducted once products were already chosen were found to be largely impacted by contextual factors like educator buy-in or a school's technology infrastructure. Through Product Certifications, consumers can narrow their options as they select products by identifying edtech that is truly based in research about learning before trying it out in their classrooms. The Research-Based Design product certification uses a competency-based learning framework, developed in consultation with Digital Promise's Learner Variability Project advisory board, expert researchers in the Learning Sciences field, and dozens of educators across the United States. Further detail about its development can be found in Digital Promise's new report, "Designing Edtech that Matters for Learning: Research-Based Design Product Certifications."

All developers, educators, edtech investors, and families are also encouraged to sign the Research-Based Product Promise and demand high-quality, research-driven products that support each unique learner. More information on Digital Promise's product certifications can be found at productcertifications.digitalpromise.org. About Voxy

Voxy is a digital English training solution that has helped organizations such as Chobani, DirectTV, Queens Public Library, and the University of Maryland deliver personalized language learning at scale. Harnessing the power of AI, Voxy is the most effective tool for driving proficiency gains for English Language Learners (ELLs) in schools, universities, community colleges, corporations, workforce agencies, and more. Voxy's adaptive lessons and live instruction sessions can be accessed round-the-clock on both the web and on any mobile device. Backed by leading investors in education and technology, Voxy is headquartered in New York City and has offices in São Paulo, Mexico City, and Singapore. About Digital Promise

Digital Promise is a nonprofit organization that builds powerful networks and takes on grand challenges by working at the intersection of researchers, entrepreneurs, and educators. Our vision is that all people, at every stage of their lives, have access to learning experiences that help them acquire the knowledge and skills they need to thrive and continuously learn in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit the Digital Promise website and follow @digitalpromise for updates. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-based-certification-awarded-to-voxy-for-product-design-efficacy-301081148.html SOURCE Voxy

