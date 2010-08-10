[June 18, 2020]

New Electric Vehicle Connectors Coming to Guelph

GUELPH, ON, June 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada remains committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good middle-class jobs and support the natural resource sectors. This will be more important than ever as we prepare to reopen the economy and plan our recovery from the pandemic.

Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced $100,000 to encourage increased adoption of zero-emission vehicles by providing Guelph residents with more options to charge their vehicles where they live, work and play.

The funding will be used to install 20 level two electric vehicle (EV) connectors throughout Guelph, which is also providing $220,000 to this initiative, bringing the total project cost to $320,000.

Federal funding for this project is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program as part of the government's commitment to reach its ambitious target of zero-emission vehicles reaching 100 percent of passenger sales by 2040.

To reach this target, the Government of Canada has provided over $300 million to support the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast-chargers for electric vehicles, including stations at apartment buildings, public spaces and workplaces.

The infrastructure resulting from these investments will ensure that people can drive and charge their vehicles across Canada, as well as where they live, work and play. Support is also given for the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies as well as the development of enabling codes and standards.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs, advance Canada's green future and help us reach our domestic and international climate targets.

Quotes

"Electric vehicles are part of Canada's net-zero future. Our federal government is working with the City of Guelph to give Canadiansgreener options to get where they need to go."







Seamus O'Regan

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"We are committed to supporting green infrastructure projects that will bring us closer to a zero-emissions transportation sector and help advance Canada's clean energy future. This initiative will provide Guelph residents with more options to purchase, charge and drive zero-emission vehicles while reducing pollution and creating good middle-class jobs."

Lloyd Longfiel

Member of Parliament for Guelph

"The people who live and work in Guelph are committed to innovation and sustainability; we are working together each and every day to use energy more responsibly and reduce our carbon footprint, even as our city continues to grow. On behalf of the City of Guelph, I want to thank the Government of Canada and Natural Resources Canada for supporting this important project, which will further enable our community's transition to clean energy transportation and will help us accomplish our goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050."

Mayor Cam Guthrie

City of Guelph

