[June 18, 2020] New Contactless Contracting from Dealerware offers Fast, Safe and Flexible Agreements

AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealerware, the leading connected car platform for automotive retailers, will launch a new Contactless Contracting feature June 24. All customers will receive the new feature via a software update to Dealerware's Mobile Contracts product. With Contactless Contracting, dealerships can send loaner vehicle agreements to customers via text message or email. Customers can review the terms of the agreement and sign for the vehicle on their own device, reducing the need for dealership employees and customers to physically share space, share devices or use impractical workarounds to complete paperwork. From the service bay to the sales floor, Contactless Contracting enables dealerships to adhere to social distancing guidelines in order to protect the health of both employees and customers. With flexible contracting retailers are empowered to deliver exceptional customer service experiences such as touchless pickup and delivery, and unaccompanied or at-home, extended test drives. Dealerships can confidently use Contactless Contracting to satisfy evolving customer needs while potentially increasing customer satisfaction for service appointments as well as improve the overall sales experience. "Automotive retail is changing faster than ever before, and while our primary goal withContactless Contracting is to address a need for safer, more comfortable customer interactions, we also wanted to equip our customers to meet new consumer expectations for more flexible sales and service experiences," said Russell Lemmer, President of Dealerware.



The new Contactless Contracting functionality will be a feature within Dealerware's Mobile Contracts product, which already allows dealerships to simplify customer service and increase their customer satisfaction (CSI) scores. In addition to Mobile Contracts, Dealerware also offers Connected Car Services and Toll Services that empower dealerships to recover the costs of operating a courtesy loaner fleet. On average, our retail partners on the Dealerware platform recover $65/vehicle per month from fuel, toll, and damage costs while increasing CSI scores an average 27 points, according to J.D. Power. Demand for flexible, mobile-friendly fleet management solutions like Dealerware is evident as automotive retailers increasingly look for ways to interact with customers beyond the dealership lot. Dealerware's recent growth – 100 percent year-over-year in 2019 and a 20 percent increase in Daily Active Users since the start of 2020 – further illustrates the rapid innovation happening at dealerships across North America.

For more information about Contactless Contracting, visit https://go.dealerware.com/contactless-contracts . For more information about Dealerware's suite of fleet management tools and their impact, visit www.dealerware.com/solutions. About Dealerware Dealerware is modern fleet management for the modern retailer. The Dealerware connected car platform elevates the service experience for dealerships, dealer groups and OEMs. By automating cost recovery, improving efficiencies, and increasing customer loyalty, Dealerware allows automotive retailers to lower the cost and complexity associated with the management of courtesy vehicle, retail rental, and subscription programs. Launched in 2016, Dealerware today manages tens of thousands of vehicles for hundreds of dealerships in the U.S., including all 10 of the top 10 public dealer groups, across 26 OEM brands. For more information, please visit Dealerware.com. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-contactless-contracting-from-dealerware-offers-fast-safe-and-flexible-agreements-301079505.html SOURCE Dealerware

