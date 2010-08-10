[June 18, 2020] New Senior Provides COVID-19 Update

New Senior Investment Group Inc. ("New Senior" or the "Company") (NYSE: SNR) has prepared an update regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. A link to the update can be found on www.newseniorinv.com under Investor Relations - Presentations." The perspectives provided in the COVID-19 update presentation are based on information available to us as of June 16, 2020, and will continue to change as circumstances relating to the pandemic evolve. ABOUT NEW SENIOR New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing roperties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.



The Company routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC (News - Alert) ") filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the Company's website at www.newseniorinv.com. The information that the Company posts to its website may be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors and others interested in the Company to routinely monitor and review the information that the Company posts on its website, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200618005141/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]