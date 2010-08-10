[June 17, 2020] New Opportunities for Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS in the CALA Region as Remote Working Increases Amid COVID-19 Lockdowns

DUBLIN, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market in Latin America and the Caribbean, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Latin America and Caribbean (CALA) UCaaS market exhibited a strong, double-digit performance in 2019, in terms of both users and revenue. Future growth is expected and forecast in the double-digit range and will be driven by a growing number of offerings in the market, an increasing acceptance of the cloud as a proven modality for technology consumption, and greater knowledge of UCaaS solutions (by both customers and the SPs). Significant growth is expected in several segments, including medium-sized companies, banks, insurance, and financial services; retail and consumer goods; professional service firms; industry; government; healthcare; education; travel and hospitality; and other smaller industry verticals. The severe effects of the current COVID-19 crisis in CALA are also leading to the adoption of enterprise communications solutions that facilitate remote working and improve productivity; this opens an interesting path ahead for UCaaS in the region. While this research includes approximately 100 SPs, this report profiles the 22 more significant players in terms of market reach, user adoption, growth rates, product innovation and customer experience. The analysis is based on a set of 10 criteria, as explained below. Growth index (GI) is a measure of a company's growth performance and track record, along with its ability o develop and execute a fully aligned growth strategy and vision; a robust growth pipeline system; and effective market, competitor, and end-user-focused sales and marketing strategies.



GI1: Market Share (previous 3 years)

GI2: Revenue Growth (previous 3 years)

GI3: Growth Pipeline

GI4: Vision and Strategy

GI5: Sales and Marketing Innovation index (II) is a measure of a company's ability to develop products/services/solutions that are developed with a clear understanding of disruptive Mega Trends, are globally applicable, are able to evolve and expand to serve multiple markets, and are aligned to customers' changing needs. Key elements of this index include: II1: Innovation Scalability

II2: Research and Development

II3: Product Portfolio

II4: Mega Trends Leverage

II5: Customer Alignment The report reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their growth and innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the report based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.



Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment Strategic Imperative

Strategic Imperative: Covid-19

Growth Environment Companies to Action Alestra

C&W Business

C3Ntro Telecom

Centurylink

Claro Chile

Claro Colombia

Digicel

Embratel

Entel Chile

ETB

Intergrupo

Iplan

Mcm Telecom

Movistar Empresas Chile

Movistar Empresas Colombia

Movistar Empresas Per

NTT

Olitel

Orange Business Services

Telmex

Tigo Colombia

Vivo Empresas Strategic Insights Next Steps: Leveraging to Empower Key Stakeholders Significance of Being on the Report

Empowers the Ceo'S Growth Team

Empowers Investors

Empowers Customers

Empowers the Board of Directors Analytics Benchmarking Future Growth Potential For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u9c12e About ResearchAndMarkets.com

