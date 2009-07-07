[June 17, 2020] New Ex9RCA Safety Control Relay from NOARK Electric

POMONA, Calif., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NOARK Electric is proud to announce the release of the new Ex9RCA Safety Control Relay. The Ex9RCA is designed to provide fail-safe performance for safety function applications. It features mechanically linked contacts for use on safety feedback circuits with up to 6 NCs in contact configuration. When installed the normally closed contact is force guided with the normally open contacts per IEC/UL60947-5-1 Annex L making the Ex9RCA ideal for SRP/CS. Common applications include light curtains, E-stops, safety gates, safety interlock. NOARK safety control relays are equipped with a permanent transparent coverthat prevents manual operation and provides easy identification of the device status. 4-pole models are available with either AC or DC operating coils. 8-pole models provide extended contact configurations with a permanent mounted front block. Each unit is clearly identified by the prominent red front cover marked with a mechanically linked contact symbol. They install easily on 35mm DIN rail or on panels. Like all NOARK Electric products, the Ex9RCA is back by a 5-year limited warranty.



NOARK Electric is a global manufacturer of low-voltage electrical components for industrial manufacturing applications. We specialize in motor controls and protection for original equipment manufacturers. Our mission is to provide customers with the highest quality products at an exceptional value and back them with world-class service and support. Every NOARK product is tested and certified to the highest standards and covered by our exclusive five-year limited warranty. Source:

NOARK Electric

2188 Pomona Blvd.

Pomona, CA 91768

626.330.7007

na.noark-electric.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ex9rca-safety-control-relay-from-noark-electric-301078347.html SOURCE Noark Electric USA Inc

