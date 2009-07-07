[June 17, 2020] New Investis Digital Connect.IQ Report Ranks the Most Effective Corporate Websites Across NYSE 100 and NASDAQ 100

NEW YORK, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Investis Digital, a leading global digital communications company, announced today the latest results of its Connect.IQ Ranking Report, the industry's leading benchmark that measures the effectiveness of corporate websites from the perspective of their key audiences -- investors, influencers, employees and more. Connect.IQ evaluates the digital performance of global businesses against 300 criteria that covers content, user experience and technical implementation including organic and paid search visibility and social presence. Through the lens of Investis Digital's Connected Content approach, which helps companies tell their brand stories through strategic and engaging content, build and run intelligent websites and reach audiences with powerful performance marketing solutions, this report ranks companies across five areas; narrative (our company, sustainability, reputation, investors, media and job seekers), content mix, channel mix, optimization and amplification. Bringing 20 years of experience, Investis Digital has analyzed corporate websites across major indexes like FTSE, NYSE, and NASDAQ. In this report, it highlights companies in the NASDAQ and NYSE Top 100 to assess how effective they are at telling their stories through their corporate website and owned channels. Notably, the report shows: While sustainability is high on both the corporate and societal agenda, less than 10 percent of companies in this group explain theirsustainability strategy. (NASDAQ 100)

54 percent of companies have seen a 2-year increase in organic keywords, but only 34 percent of them rank for more non-branded, industry keywords than their brand and company name. (NYSE 100)



Connect.IQ NASDAQ Leaders

1 Exelon 2 Intel 3 Amazon 4 ADP 5 Analog Devices Connect.IQ NYSE Leaders 1 Merck & Co. 2 Lockheed Martin 3 Accenture 4 CVS Health 5 UPS Don Scales, Global CEO of Investis Digital, said, "This report is an excellent showcase of how companies must completely rethink their communications and marketing strategies in today's digital-first world. You must have soundproof websites, digital estates and omni-channel performance marketing strategies that reach your most important audiences. This is especially true if you hope to remain relevant to a new generation of job seekers, customers who put purpose over profit and investors who are expected to focus on the harder elements of reputation. That's why our Connected Content approach is so powerful. It does just that." According to the Connect.IQ NASDAQ 100 report, from investors to employees, 'purpose' is increasingly driving the agenda but only 25 percent of companies in this group share theirs. "Companies need to provide a more consistent and coherent perspective of what they do, focus more on stakeholder value, and show long-term business sustainability. This report aims to provide a better understanding on how to tell your story but to also ensure companies address the needs of their audience," said Simon Gittings, Creative Director and editor of the report.

