New Investis Digital Connect.IQ Report Ranks the Most Effective Corporate Websites Across FTSE 100

Report looks across 300 criteria to show how the leading companies stack up against Investis Digital's Connected Content™ approach LONDON, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Investis Digital, a leading global digital communications company, announced today the latest results of its Connect.IQ Ranking Report, the industry's leading benchmark that measures the effectiveness of corporate websites from the perspective of their key audiences -- investors, influencers, employees and more. Connect.IQ evaluates the digital performance of global businesses against 300 criteria that covers content, user experience and technical implementation including organic and paid search visibility and social presence. Through the lens of Investis Digital's Connected Content approach, which helps companies tell their brand stories through strategic and engaging content, build and run intelligent websites and reach audiences with powerful performance marketing solutions, this report ranks companies across five areas; narrative (our company, sustainability, reputation, investors, media and job seekers), content mix, channel mix, optimization and amplification. Bringing 20 years of experience, Investis Digital has analyzed corporate websites across major indexes like FTSE, NYSE, and NASDAQ. In this report, it analyses companies in the FTSE 100 to assess how effective they are at telling their stories through their corprate website and owned channels.



Notably, the report shows: 57% of companies explain their sustainability strategy but only 12 companies provide any quantification of their sustainability ambitions.

23% of companies increased their keyword spend over the last two years which correlates with the 20% rise in paid click-throughs.

Only 47% of companies explain their purpose and only an alarming 4% quantify purpose-driven ambitions Prominently ranked as Connect.IQ's FTSE 100 leader is BP, the nation's leading multinational oil and gas company who successfully maintains an effective narrative on its corporate website and features the right type of content investors are known to value, including results announcements, reports, presentations and webcasts.

Adrian Goodliffe, Senior Managing Director, Europe, said, "This report highlights why our Connected Content approach is so powerful when it comes to helping businesses create meaningful relationships with their audiences in an age where corporate communications have never been more important. It's not enough just to create engaging content. For digital channels to be fully effective, companies must balance content, build standards, and amplification in order to optimise their performance and drive measurable outcomes." According to the Connect.IQ FTSE 100 report, fast load times on both desktop and mobile are vital to seeing return users. While 75 percent of sites have an average desktop load speed, the report shares 74 percent in this group load slowly on mobile. "Companies need to provide a more consistent and coherent perspective of what they do, focus more on stakeholder value, and show long-term business sustainability. This report aims to provide a better understanding on how to tell your story but to also ensure companies address the needs of their audience," said Simon Gittings, Creative Director and editor of the report.

We build and run?intelligent websites and digital experiences that are rapidly deployed and strategically measured, underpinned by our secure, world-leading Connect.ID technology and 24/7 service.

We find?the audiences that matter most?through powerful?performance marketing solutions that optimize and amplify your brand across all touchpoints. This unique blend of expertise, technology and "always on" service allow clients to trust that their digital footprint and brand reputation is secure and protected 24/7 by our dedicated team of 500 digital experts across 9 global offices. To learn more on how Investis Digital has been powering digital communications since 2000, please visit:?www.InvestisDigital.com? Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/784164/Investis_Digital_Logo.jpg

